Acute Heart Failure Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Domain - AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Idorsia, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Trevena, Scios

Key Takeaways from the Acute Heart Failure Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the acute heart failure market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

DelveInsight’s analysis shows that acute heart failure cases show an increasing trend in the forecasted period in the 7MM.

Leading acute heart failure companies such as Arena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Aventyn, Inc., Corthera, Inc, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., The Medicines Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nile Therapeutics, Trevena Inc., Scios, Inc., Novartis, and others are developing novel acute heart failure drugs that can be available in the acute heart failure market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute heart failure drugs that can be available in the acute heart failure market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for acute heart failure treatment include APD418, Dapagliflozin, PL-3994, Empagliflozin, COMPASSION Digital Biomarker, Relaxin, RLX030, Tezosentan, Clevidipine, CXL-1427, CD-NP, TRV027, BMS-986231, Nesiritide, LCZ696 , and others.

and others. Several acute heart failure therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Acute Heart Failure Overview

Heart failure is also known as congestive heart failure. It is also classified as left-side heart failure and right-side heart failure. The word corpulmonale refers to right-side heart failure caused by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries and right ventricle. There are two types of heart failure: acute and chronic. Acute heart failure has a fast onset and symptoms might occur without notice. However, with chronic heart failure, this challenge is continuing and long-term. It was shown that the majority of patients suffer from chronic heart failure.

Acute heart failure is a syndrome characterized as the beginning or worsening of heart failure symptoms and signs, most of which are associated to systemic congestion. Acute heart failure is characterized clinically by symptoms and signs related to systemic congestion. Shortness of breath while moving or resting flat, also known as dyspnea, fatigue, swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, belly, or veins in the neck, are all acute heart failure symptoms. To diagnose acute heart failure patients, healthcare personnel conduct a fast assessment that includes the patient’s health history and a physical exam to learn about the symptoms of acute heart failure patients.





Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute heart failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute heart failure patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute heart failure market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Acute Heart Failure Prevalent Population

Acute Heart Failure Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Acute Heart Failure Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acute Heart Failure Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Acute Heart Failure Treatment Market

Acute heart failure can be fatal; therefore, anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Acute heart failure treatment focuses first on life-threatening symptoms, then on determining underlying causes and treating lingering symptoms. While heart performance improves, hospitalization is usually required. There are several possible treatments for acute heart failure. The treatment chosen will be determined by the person's symptoms and the underlying issue that is producing them. As an example, Dyspnea: Supplemental oxygen is used to address this condition. The severity of dyspnea will determine whether oxygen is delivered through a nasal tube or a face mask. Sitting up straight can aid in breathing. Fluid buildup: Intravenous diuretics are used to treat fluid buildup within the body. Diuretics, as well as oxygen and heart failure medicines, will be used to treat pulmonary edema.

The majority of people with acute heart failure have deteriorating chronic heart failure symptoms. Once the acute episode has been stabilized, various medications might be provided. The majority of these are vasodilators, which assist reduce blood pressure by widening blood vessels: Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, which lower blood pressure and heart stress, Hydralazine, isosorbide, and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) are all blood pressure medications that operate by relaxing blood arteries. Aldosterone antagonists, which lower blood pressure by lowering sodium levels in the body; Beta blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure and slow the heart rate. Digoxin, which causes the heart to beat faster, Nitrates, which are typically used as a vasodilator when the patient also has pulmonary edoema, Pain relievers, such as morphine, may be beneficial in reducing anxiety in persons who are agitated and upset.

Key Acute Heart Failure Therapies and Companies

APD418: Arena Pharmaceuticals

Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

PL-3994: Palatin Technologies, Inc

Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

COMPASSION Digital Biomarker: Aventyn, Inc.

Relaxin: Corthera, Inc

RLX030: Novartis

Tezosentan: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Clevidipine: The Medicines Company

CXL-1427: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc

CD-NP: Nile Therapeutics

TRV027: Trevena Inc.

BMS-986231: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Nesiritide: Scios, Inc.

LCZ696: Novartis

Acute Heart Failure Market Dynamics

The acute heart failure market is expected to change in the coming years. The rising healthcare spending across the globe is propelling the growth of the acute heart failure market. Moreover, the acute heart failure pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for acute heart failure treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the acute heart failure market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the acute heart failure market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the acute heart failure market. The acute heart failure market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the acute heart failure market growth. Moreover, there are several generics, and off-label therapies that are available in the market for the treatment of patients affected by heart failure posing a threat to the acute heart failure market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Acute Heart Failure Companies Arena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Aventyn, Inc., Corthera, Inc, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., The Medicines Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nile Therapeutics, Trevena Inc., Scios, Inc., Novartis, and others Key Acute Heart Failure Therapies APD418, Dapagliflozin, PL-3994, Empagliflozin, COMPASSION Digital Biomarker, Relaxin, RLX030, Tezosentan, Clevidipine, CXL-1427, CD-NP, TRV027, BMS-986231, Nesiritide, LCZ696, and others

Scope of the Acute Heart Failure Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Heart Failure current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Heart Failure current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Heart Failure Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Heart Failure Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Heart Failure Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Heart Failure Market Key Insights 2. Acute Heart Failure Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Heart Failure Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Heart Failure Treatment and Management 7. Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Heart Failure Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Heart Failure Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Heart Failure Market Analysis 12. Acute Heart Failure Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

