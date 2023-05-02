Motive.io joins Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program for innovation in immersive training

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive.io, a leading provider of immersive training solutions, is excited to announce its selection into the Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Motive.io as it joins a select group of technology companies working with Chevron Technology Ventures to drive innovation in the energy industry.



Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst program is designed to accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies and solutions that can potentially shape the future of the energy industry.

"We are honored and thrilled to be selected as part of Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst program," said Ryan Chapman, CEO of Motive.io. "Selection for this program represents a tremendous opportunity for Motive.io to collaborate with Chevron Technology Ventures as we continue to advance our cutting-edge immersive training solutions for the energy sector."

Motive.io's XR Management System (XMS) aims to revolutionize how companies train their employees by providing realistic and interactive simulations that allow learners to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment. Leveraging virtual and augmented reality technologies, Motive XMS delivers training experiences designed to be highly engaging and effective, resulting in improved retention and performance. Motive.io customers report that Motive XMS significantly reduces content creation times and streamlines content distribution through the platform's library of integrations.

The Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst program will further accelerate Motive.io's mission to transform the way companies train their employees, making training more engaging, effective, and accessible.

About Motive.io: Motive.io is a leading provider of immersive training solutions that leverage virtual and augmented reality technologies. The Motive XR Management System (XMS) is a secure, robust, enterprise-grade platform that enables organizations to create, manage, and deploy realistic and interactive simulations for training and education. Motive.io's innovative approach to training has been adopted by companies in various industries, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

About Chevron Technology Ventures: Chevron Technology Ventures pursues technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.

Contact:

Media Relations

Motive.io

Email: info@motive.io

Phone: +1-604-764-6295



