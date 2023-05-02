Intertape Polymer Group Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership in the US and Canada With New IMA Group Division Dedicated to Automated Packaging Solutions for the E-Commerce Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group (“IPG” or the “Company”), a global leader of packaging and protective solutions, is proud to announce the exclusive distribution partnership in the US and Canada with IMA Group, a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic packaging machines.



IMA Group established a new IMA E-COMMERCE Division, specifically dedicated to the e-commerce market in response to the increasing demand for online shopping and growing importance of that segment in today's economy.

E-commerce has become a vital part of the retail industry, and it is projected to continue its rapid growth in the coming years. Advanced packaging automation is becoming more and more important to help e-tailers improving both throughput and cost position as labour markets remain tight. To compete in this fast-moving market, and thanks to its over 60-years packaging expertise, IMA has designed advanced technologies to automate the packaging process.

The first machine introduced on the market is the E-CO Flex: this equipment simplifies e-fulfillment packaging by selecting the best-fit to size box for the products to be packed connecting to the customer's WMS system. Once the most suitable box is identified, the blank is automatically picked from the magazine, erected and the box’s bottom is then taped using water-activated tape through IPG’s proprietary Water-Activated Tape dispenser, inside the E-CO Flex. The result is a pre-assembled container presented to the operator, who simply inserts the items to be shipped and secures them with the required amount of dunnage. The operator reinserts the open-faced box back into the machine where the remaining void is measured: if necessary, the E-CO Flex is capable of automatically reducing the height of the box and then close it, adapting the flaps folding to the new box dimensions.

Automated packaging solutions with right-sizing capabilities, such as the E-CO FLEX, allow e-tailers to combine multiple stations into one unit. By reducing the cubic footage of cases to a minimum, dimensional (DIM) weight pricing can be safely implemented, resulting in reduced material usage, including less corrugate, and often eliminating the need for void fill in accordance with the latest IMA ZERO sustainability commitments.

“The convenience of e-commerce continues to represent a growing percentage of total consumer retail spend and, in the process, is redefining the retail landscape” said Zach Kissel VP of IPG Global E-Fulfillment. “As more retailers grow their omnichannel strategy with e-fulfillment, automation will be critical in driving down costs and improving customer experience. The E-CO Flex represents a leap in packaging capability that will improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and pave the way for a future of continued growth in e-fulfillment”.

About IPG – Intertape Polymer Group

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For more information about the Company, visit www.itape.com

About IMA

Established in 1961, IMA is world leader in the development and production of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, tea and coffee products, as well as in the automation of industrial processes. The IMA Group closed the year 2021 with consolidated revenues of around 1.7 billion euros and counts more than 6,200 employees, of which about 2,300 are abroad. The Group is present in about 80 countries and relies on 53 production facilities and holds more than 2,700 active patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information about the Company, visit www.ima.it

