Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (24 to 28 April 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 24 to 28 April 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|18 820
|48,8139
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|13 200
|48,8822
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|2 130
|48,9630
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|3 640
|48,8519
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|19 850
|49,3144
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|13 930
|49,3267
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|2 300
|49,3370
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|3 920
|49,3264
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|20 210
|48,9383
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|14 580
|48,9412
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|2 250
|48,9543
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|3 960
|48,9390
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|20 562
|49,3490
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|13 674
|49,3698
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|2 400
|49,3357
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|49,3890
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|20 706
|49,4149
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|15 637
|49,3990
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|2 472
|49,3867
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-23
|FR0000073298
|4 130
|49,4264
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
