Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (24 to 28 April 2023)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 24 to 28 April 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-23FR000007329818 82048,8139XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-23FR000007329813 20048,8822DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-23FR00000732982 13048,9630TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-23FR00000732983 64048,8519AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Apr-23FR000007329819 85049,3144XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Apr-23FR000007329813 93049,3267DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Apr-23FR00000732982 30049,3370TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Apr-23FR00000732983 92049,3264AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Apr-23FR000007329820 21048,9383XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Apr-23FR000007329814 58048,9412DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Apr-23FR00000732982 25048,9543TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Apr-23FR00000732983 96048,9390AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-23FR000007329820 56249,3490XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-23FR000007329813 67449,3698DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-23FR00000732982 40049,3357TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-23FR00000732984 00049,3890AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-23FR000007329820 70649,4149XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-23FR000007329815 63749,3990DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-23FR00000732982 47249,3867TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-23FR00000732984 13049,4264AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (24 to 28 April 2023)