Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (24 to 28 April 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 24 to 28 April 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-23 FR0000073298 18 820 48,8139 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-23 FR0000073298 13 200 48,8822 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-23 FR0000073298 2 130 48,9630 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-23 FR0000073298 3 640 48,8519 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-23 FR0000073298 19 850 49,3144 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-23 FR0000073298 13 930 49,3267 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-23 FR0000073298 2 300 49,3370 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-23 FR0000073298 3 920 49,3264 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-23 FR0000073298 20 210 48,9383 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-23 FR0000073298 14 580 48,9412 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-23 FR0000073298 2 250 48,9543 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-23 FR0000073298 3 960 48,9390 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-23 FR0000073298 20 562 49,3490 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-23 FR0000073298 13 674 49,3698 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-23 FR0000073298 2 400 49,3357 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-23 FR0000073298 4 000 49,3890 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-23 FR0000073298 20 706 49,4149 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-23 FR0000073298 15 637 49,3990 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-23 FR0000073298 2 472 49,3867 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-23 FR0000073298 4 130 49,4264 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

