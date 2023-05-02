The Global Injection Molding Machine Market is forecast to grow by $5040.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injection Molding Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272619/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the injection molding machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for injection molding machines from various industries, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and rising awareness regarding energy saving.



The injection molding machine market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Packaging

• Healthcare and others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molding machine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of recent development and partnership in injection molding machine industry and rising trends in EVs to increase demand for injection molding machines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the injection molding machine market covers the following areas:

• Injection molding machine market sizing

• Injection molding machine market forecast

• Injection molding machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading injection molding machine market vendors that include ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technologies, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd., NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Toyo Machinery and Metal Co. Ltd., Ube Corp., and WITTMANN Technology GmbH. Also, the injection molding machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________