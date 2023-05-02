The Global Virtual Data Room Market is forecast to grow by USD 793.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Data Room Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248200/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the virtual data room market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents, increased data generation, and increased adoption in m and deals.



The virtual data room market is segmented as below:

By Application

• M&As and IPOs

• Enterprise activities

• Document warehousing



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing market penetration in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual data room market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of blockchain with virtual data room and ai-based virtual data room will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual data room market covers the following areas:

• Virtual data room market sizing

• Virtual data room market forecast

• Virtual data room market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual data room market vendors that include Ansarada Group Ltd., AvePoint, Inc., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, datasite LLC, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Yanka Industries, Inc.,. Also, the virtual data room market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248200/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________