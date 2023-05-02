The Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market is forecast to grow by USD 6,661.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208002/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the spunbond nonwoven market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong demand for nonwoven materials in APAC, proliferating demand for geotextiles in infrastructure development, and growth of the global textile industry.



The spunbond nonwoven market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Polyethylene

• Others



By Application

• Personal care and hygiene

• Medical

• Agriculture

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the spunbond nonwoven market growth during the next few years. Also, the reduction in the basic weight of nonwovens and the emergence of textile recycling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the spunbond nonwoven market covers the following areas:

• Spunbond nonwoven market sizing

• Spunbond nonwoven market forecast

• Spunbond nonwoven market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spunbond nonwoven market vendors that include Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., Fitesa SA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., PFNonwovens AS, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Schouw and Co., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd., Ultra Nonwoven, Unitika Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.. Also, the spunbond nonwoven market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

