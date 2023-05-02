The Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market is forecast to grow by $21.49 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892963/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the disposable hospital supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and growing demand for disposables to avoid nosocomial infections.



The disposable hospital supplies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Devices



By Application

• Cardiovascular

• Gynecology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers and high growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the disposable hospital supplies market covers the following areas:

• Disposable hospital supplies market sizing

• Disposable hospital supplies market forecast

• Disposable hospital supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable hospital supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the disposable hospital supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

