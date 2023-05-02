The Global Aquaculture Feed Market is forecast to grow by USD 16,219.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Feed Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797444/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aquaculture feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by frequent product launches, growing technological advancement, and rising usage of high-standard raw materials for achieving better-quality products.



The aquaculture feed market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fish feed

• Mollusk feed

• Crustacean feed

• Other aquaculture feed



By Form Factor

• Wet

• Dry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing aquaculture production and consumption worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture feed market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments, acquisitions, and collaborations and rising influence of compound aquaculture feed and evolution of feed equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aquaculture feed market covers the following areas:

• Aquaculture feed market sizing

• Aquaculture feed market forecast

• Aquaculture feed market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture feed market vendors that include Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Fish Feed, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., IB Group, Land O Lakes Inc., National Aquaculture Group, Nutreco N.V., Olmix SA, Ridley Corp. Ltd., Schouw and Co., The Waterbase Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., and Viet Uc Seafood Corp.. Also, the aquaculture feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



