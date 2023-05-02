Yogaworks Launches New Cross-Platform App Featuring Industry-Leading, Digitally Exclusive Instructors

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YogaWorks , a business unit of GoDigital Media Group, and the most trusted and experienced provider of quality yoga instruction for students of all levels and ages in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new cross-platform app that features digitally exclusive instructors, a yoga category first.



Completing the company’s transition from a brick and mortar model to a digitally native organization, the app was designed to accommodate a variety of platforms and operating systems, providing practitioners from all over the U.S. with the high-quality instruction that YogaWorks has been known for since its debut in 1987. Through the app, users will enjoy daily on-demand content updates, as well as the ability to stream live classes in real-time or store on-demand library uploads for anytime access. The app is compatible with Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, tvOS, Roku and Samsung, catering to users from all devices and delivering true cross-platform accessibility.

“For more than 35 years, YogaWorks has been at the forefront of the industry, and is continuing to lead the category with a multi-platform app and exclusive teacher program,” said Lidia Valdez, Marketing Director at YogaWorks. “With this launch, more students will be able to access and benefit from a diverse set of yoga and mindful fitness classes.”

In building upon its longstanding reputation for commissioning and training highly regarded teachers, YogaWorks has cultivated distinctly experienced yoga talent from around the globe to create the first-of-its-kind sustainable program for yoga teachers in the yoga industry. The instructors, who all have over 500 hours of training, have been tapped to lead classes that span a wide range of levels and styles, drawing upon their unique talents. The instructors – Vytas Baskauskas, Tracy Bauer, Tamika Caston-Miller, Elena Cheung and Ashley Lorenzo – bring decades-long experience across a variety of practices, along with diverse yoga, mindful movement and fitness backgrounds.

“Our expertly trained, passionate teachers make yoga and mindful movement practices accessible to people all over the U.S.,” said Logan Mulvey, Co-founder of GoDigital Media Group. “With the global shift toward digital-first platforms, we are proud to lead the yoga movement forward through this product.”

“Yoga has been a pivotal focus of my life for more than 25 years, and there is nothing that I enjoy more than helping my students achieve tangible results through their practice,” said Vytas Baskauskas, one of YogaWorks’ new exclusive teachers. “My teaching style involves taking a mindful and sustainable approach to classic methodology, which I’ve found appeals to students of all levels, and there's no better place to do that than the new YogaWorks platform.”

The new YogaWorks app is available for download now, and offers classes at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels that cater to students’ individual preferences and lifestyles.

For more information about YogaWorks, its exclusive instructors, or to download the YogaWorks app, visit yogaworks.com .

ABOUT YOGAWORKS

YogaWorks is the most trusted and experienced provider of quality yoga instruction for students of all levels and ages in the U.S. For more than three decades, YogaWorks has been cultivating the richest yoga talent from around the globe to offer both traditional and innovative programming that promotes total physical and emotional well-being. Today, YogaWorks' leading workout platform comprises 1,400+ on-demand classes and delivers 10 live daily classes. YogaWorks is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information on YogaWorks, visit yogaworks.com .