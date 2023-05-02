SBNY LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Signature Bank Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Signature Bank ("Signature" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SBNY) of a class action securities lawsuit.



The lawsuit on behalf of Signature Bank investors has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Signature securities between March 23, 2020 and March 12, 2023 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/signature-bank-information-request-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Signature Bank NEWS – SBNY NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Signature Bank made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”); (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Signature during the relevant timeframe, you have until May 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://zlk.com/pslra-1/signature-bank-information-request-form?wire=3 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com