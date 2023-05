English Icelandic

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) draws attention to today's release of Ljósleiðarinn, which is wholly owned by OR, regarding the approval of OR's owners for Ljósleiðarinn's increase of equity.

