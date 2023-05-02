MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 and Other Recent Highlights:



Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.45 compared to $0.43 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.18 compared to $15.10 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 0.5% primarily due to net investment income above the dividend

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $110 million (1)

Gross fundings for corporate lending (2) , excluding revolver fundings, totaled $106 million and net fundings for corporate lending, including revolvers, totaled $44 million for quarter

Merx repaid $65 million to the Company during the quarter reducing the size of the investment to $197 million or 8.3% of the total portfolio, at fair value as of the end of the quarter

Net leverage (3) was 1.41x as of March 31, 2023

Declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (4)

Amended and extended the Company's senior secured, multi-currency, revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) in April; Maturity date was extended by over two years(5)

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s net investment income was $0.45 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.43 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $15.18 per share as of March 31, 2023, compared to $15.10 as of December 31, 2022.

On May 2, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on June 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023.

Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very pleased with our results for the March quarter which benefited from our new fee structure which became effective during the quarter, as well as the positive net impact of higher base rates, and strong fee and prepayment income. We are delivering an attractive dividend yield at NAV for shareholders while also conservatively retaining a portion of earnings. We believe the fundamentals and overall credit quality of our corporate lending portfolio remain healthy, demonstrating the value of our investment strategy of focusing on true senior secured loans to middle market companies.”

Mr. Gregory W. Hunt, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “In April, we were pleased to extend the maturity of our senior secured revolving credit facility by over two years to April 2028. We greatly appreciate the support of our lending partners.”

___________________

(1) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio.

(2) Gross fundings for corporate lending include $0.2 million of equity.

(3) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

(4) The dividend is payable on June 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2023.

(5) Lender commitments under the Facility will remain $1.705 billion until December 22, 2024 and will decrease to $1.550 billion thereafter. The final maturity date was extended by over two year from December 22, 2025 to April 19, 2028. The primary benchmark applicable to U.S. dollars was changed from LIBOR to SOFR and the spread under the facility was changed from 2% to an all-in spread of 1.975%, depending on the Gross Borrowing Base at the time. The covenants and representations and warranties the Company is required to comply with were also modified, but the remaining terms and conditions of the Facility remain substantially the same.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total assets $ 2.49 $ 2.53 $ 2.57 $ 2.64 $ 2.60 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.39 $ 2.40 $ 2.46 $ 2.55 $ 2.52 Debt outstanding $ 1.47 $ 1.48 $ 1.50 $ 1.60 $ 1.55 Net assets $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 1.00 Net asset value per share $ 15.18 $ 15.10 $ 15.45 $ 15.52 $ 15.79 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.48 x 1.50 x 1.49 x 1.62 x 1.54 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.41 x 1.41 x 1.42 x 1.58 x 1.51 x

____________________

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions)* 2023 2022 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 151.1 $ 220.1 Investments sold — (9.7 ) Net activity before repaid investments 151.1 210.3 Investments repaid (171.5 ) (264.6 ) Net investment activity $ (20.5 ) $ (54.3 ) Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 135 139 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 8 6 Number of exited companies (2 ) (6 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 141 139 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 45 53

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.



OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions)* 2023 2022 Net investment income $ 29.5 $ 26.9 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) 0.6 (22.6 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 30.1 $ 4.2 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.45 $ 0.42 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share 0.01 (0.36 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.46 $ 0.07

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.



SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through May 1, 2023, the Company repurchased 15,395,036 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.97, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $245.8 million, leaving a maximum of $29.2 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $3.9 million, totaled $1.475 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Unsecured Notes (the “2026 Notes”) which will mature on July 16, 2026 and $1.0 billion outstanding under the multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of March 31, 2023, $49.9 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $655.4 million as of March 31, 2023, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

On April 19, 2023, the Company amended and extended the Facility. Lender commitments under the Facility will remain $1.705 billion until December 22, 2024 and will decrease to $1.550 billion thereafter. The final maturity date was extended by over two years from December 22, 2025 to April 19, 2028. The primary benchmark applicable to U.S. dollars was changed from LIBOR to SOFR and the spread under the facility was changed from 2% to an all-in spread of 1.975% depending on the Gross Borrowing Base at the time. The covenants and representations and warranties the Company is required to comply with were also modified, but the remaining terms and conditions of the Facility remain substantially the same.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST AT 8:30 AM EDT ON MAY 3, 2023

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 were as follows:

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 89% 89% 87% 91% 90% Second lien secured debt 3% 3% 4% 4% 4% Total secured debt 92% 92% 91% 95% 94% Unsecured debt 0% —% —% —% 0% Structured products and other 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 2% 2% 2% 1% 1% Common equity/interests and warrants 6% 6% 7% 4% 5% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 11.4% 10.8% 9.6% 8.4% 8.0% Second lien secured debt (2) 13.7% 13.2% 11.8% 11.7% 9.6% Total secured debt (2) 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% 8.1% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 10.0% 10% —% —% 0.0% Total debt portfolio (2) 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% 8.1% Total portfolio (3) 9.7% 9.3% 8.0% 7.5% 7.1% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 1% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 99% 99% 99% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 1% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 99% 99% 99%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses.

(2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status.

(3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status.

(4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation, oil and gas, structured credit, renewables, shipping, commodities and investments on non-accrual status.

MIDCAP FINACIAL INVETSMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,065,947 and $2,019,573, respectively) $ 2,006,527 $ 1,960,199 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $121,409 and $121,307, respectively) 50,476 49,141 Controlled investments (cost — $404,405 and $466,294, respectively) 328,208 388,780 Cash and cash equivalents 69,676 84,713 Foreign currencies (cost — $418 and $2,404, respectively) 388 2,378 Receivable for investments sold 1,792 3,100 Interest receivable 16,043 17,169 Dividends receivable 3,152 4,836 Deferred financing costs 12,252 13,403 Prepaid expenses and other assets 751 1,797 Total Assets $ 2,489,265 $ 2,525,516 Liabilities Debt $ 1,470,852 $ 1,483,394 Payable for investments purchased 111 — Distributions payable — 24,217 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 10,348 9,060 Interest payable 7,179 13,546 Accrued administrative services expense 1,393 748 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,014 6,445 Total Liabilities $ 1,495,897 $ 1,537,410 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Net Assets $ 993,368 $ 988,106 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,451,359 and 65,451,359 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,107,121 2,107,120 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,113,818 ) (1,119,079 ) Net Assets $ 993,368 $ 988,106 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.18 $ 15.10





MIDCAP FINACIAL INVETSMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 60,021 $ 43,318 Dividend income 22 1 PIK interest income 329 231 Other income 1,934 1,303 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 278 48 Dividend income — 331 PIK interest income 27 19 Other income — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 4,489 9,114 Dividend income — — PIK interest income 428 375 Other income 250 — Total Investment Income $ 67,778 $ 54,740 Expenses Management fees $ 4,264 $ 8,938 Performance-based incentive fees 6,196 1,043 Interest and other debt expenses 24,766 14,280 Administrative services expense 1,422 1,409 Other general and administrative expenses 2,256 2,365 Total expenses 38,904 28,035 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — Performance-based incentive fee offset (274 ) (68 ) Expense reimbursements (335 ) (114 ) Net Expenses $ 38,295 $ 27,853 Net Investment Income $ 29,483 $ 26,887 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (876 ) $ 757 Non-controlled/affiliated investments — — Controlled investments 1 — Foreign currency transactions 41 (2,778 ) Net realized gains (losses) (834 ) (2,021 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (45 ) (1,655 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 1,233 (3,610 ) Controlled investments 1,315 (19,883 ) Foreign currency translations (1,020 ) 4,520 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 1,483 (20,628 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ 649 $ (22,649 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 30,132 $ 4,238 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.07

About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, a high-growth global alternative asset manager. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, the Company may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.

We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate, and combat the pandemic or treat its impact on our financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and capital resources; changes in general economic conditions, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, or changes in financial markets, and the risk of recession; changes in the interest rate environment and levels of general interest rates and the impact of inflation; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; new strategic initiatives; the ability to reposition the investment portfolio; the market outlook; future investment activity; and risks associated with changes in business conditions and the general economy. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

