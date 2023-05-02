Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 for international callers Conference ID: 4092363

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com