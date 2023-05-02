Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Record Revenue During the Quarter and Earnings Up 100%; New Program Wins

| Source: Key Tronic Corporation Key Tronic Corporation

Spokane, Washington, UNITED STATES

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 1, 2023.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Keytronic reported total revenue of $164.6 million, up 19% from $138.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. As expected, the significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 included production for a large program with a leading power equipment company, as well as increased demand from a number of other customers. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, total revenue was $425.5 million, up 5% from $405.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company’s gross margin was 8.7% and operating margin was 3.1%, up from a gross margin of 8.3% and an operating margin of 2.0% in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 benefited from increased revenue levels and some stabilization in the supply chain and labor market, but it was adversely impacted by foreign currency fluctuations, specifically the strengthening of the Mexican Peso relative to the US Dollar.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income was $2.0 million or $0.18 per share, up 100% from $1.0 million or $0.09 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, net income was $4.1 million or $0.38 per share, up 73% from $2.4 million or $0.22 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022.

“We’re pleased with the significant growth in our revenue and earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by our successful ramp of new programs, including major contributions from the large power equipment program,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to our expand our customer base and won new programs involving security equipment, video and pinball machines, mining safety and productivity products, and telecommunications devices.”

“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America and a growing number of potential customers evaluating a migration of their China-based manufacturing to our facility in Vietnam. We move into the fourth quarter with significant backlog levels and a strong pipeline of potential new business, and we’re seeing improvement in the global supply issues and lower labor turnover, which severely limited our production in prior periods.”

The financial data presented for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million and earnings in the range of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 20% in the coming quarter.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 9727885). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2023, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

 
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022
Net sales$164,553  $138,391  $425,524  $405,609 
Cost of sales 150,277   126,883   391,950   374,155 
Gross profit 14,276   11,508   33,574   31,454 
Research, development and engineering expenses 2,580   2,526   7,162   7,473 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,961   6,193   18,353   17,447 
Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses (396)    (4,040)  
Total operating expenses 9,145   8,719   21,475   24,920 
Operating income 5,131   2,789   12,099   6,534 
Interest expense, net 2,688   1,551   7,081   3,638 
Income before income taxes 2,443   1,238   5,018   2,896 
Income tax provision 467   231   924   487 
Net income$1,976  $1,007  $4,094  $2,409 
Net income per share — Basic$0.18  $0.09  $0.38  $0.22 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762   10,762   10,762   10,762 
Net income per share — Diluted$0.18  $0.09  $0.38  $0.22 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,865   11,062   10,892   11,059 
                


 
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
  April 1, 2023 July 2, 2022
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $37  $1,707 
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 and $275  151,927   135,876 
Contract assets  29,899   21,974 
Inventories, net  154,315   155,741 
Other  24,095   24,710 
Total current assets  360,273   340,008 
Property, plant and equipment, net  27,147   26,012 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  17,471   16,731 
Other assets:    
Deferred income tax asset  11,801   10,055 
Other  15,006   14,117 
Total other assets  26,807   24,172 
Total assets $431,698  $406,923 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERSEQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $132,050  $121,393 
Accrued compensation and vacation  10,646   11,836 
Current portion of debt, net  5,780   7,402 
Other  12,774   23,036 
Total current liabilities  161,250   163,667 
Long-term liabilities:    
Term loans  3,958   5,716 
Revolving loan  116,254   94,577 
Operating lease liabilities  12,081   12,023 
Deferred income tax liability  175   64 
Other long-term obligations  8,560   5,998 
Total long-term liabilities  141,028   118,378 
Total liabilities  302,278   282,045 
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively  47,651   47,474 
Retained earnings  81,924   77,829 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (155)  (425)
Total shareholders’ equity  129,420   124,878 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $431,698  $406,923 
         


     
CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625