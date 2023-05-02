DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces C$25,000,000 Marketed Private Placement Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”), whereby the Agents will raise up to C$25,000,000 (the “Offering”) through a “best efforts” private placement of up to 8,333,333 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to be priced at C$3.00 per Common Share. The Agents shall have an option (the “Agents’ Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, until 48 hours prior to the Closing Date to offer and sell up to an additional 1,666,666 Shares, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 25, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.