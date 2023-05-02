Sprout Social and Twitter Announce Continued Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management software, and Twitter, one of the world’s most strategically valuable social networking services, today announced a continued strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Sprout customers will be able to execute a holistic social strategy at scale, including comprehensive listening, analytics and reporting capabilities.



With more than 500 million monthly active users and billions of tweets sent per week, Twitter offers robust, real-time data, insights and engagement opportunities for brands. This partnership empowers Sprout customers to not only harness the power of Twitter, they can use it to develop more informed, customer-centric strategies.

“Global consumers continue to validate Twitter as one of the most valuable channels for businesses to find the voice of culture, to foster authentic relationships with customers and to provide real time engagement and customer care,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to extend our partnership with the new team at Twitter to help unlock exciting new ways for our customers to realize the full potential and value of Twitter.”

“Twitter is ushering in a new phase of growth and we’re excited to partner closely with Sprout to maximize the value of our ecosystem,” said Chris Park, Twitter’s Lead for Data Revenue & Partnerships. “We are doubling down on our commitment to innovation in Twitter’s overall product suite and API enhancements that we believe will super charge Twitter’s long term growth.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s unified platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can make strategic decisions that drive business growth and innovation. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, connected workflows and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

