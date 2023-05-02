Workhorse Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results

CINCINNATI, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, announced the results of its annual stockholders' meeting held earlier today.



The Company's stockholders have re-elected the following persons to the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year: Raymond Chess, Richard Dauch, Jacqueline Dedo, Pamela Mader, Scott Miller and Bill Quigley. Stockholders also elected Jean Botti and Brandon Declet for their first term on the Board. The Directors have been elected to serve a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2023 and approved the Workhorse Group Inc. 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

A webcast playback will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WKHS2023 24 hours after the completion of the meeting.

For more information please refer to the Company’s Proxy Statement filing, which is available on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website.

