Hillstream BioPharma Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) ("Hillstream" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of common stock. Hillstream sold 5,300,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50 per share for gross proceeds of $2,650,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the advancement of its lead drug candidate HSB-1216, the development of other product candidates in the Company’s pipeline and general corporate purposes and working capital.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10004.

About Hillstream

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a focused portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers. The Company anticipates submitting an investigational new drug application and plans to initiate a clinical study in the second half of 2023 with HSB-1216, which targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism, resulting in iron mediated cell death of drug resistant cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by HSB-3215, a novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody targeting unique epitopes with a novel mechanism of action. The erbB/HER family of cell surface proteins include well-known and validated drug targets including HER2 and HER3 found in multiple solid tumors, including breast, lung, GYN, endocrinological and CNS. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements related to the intended use of proceeds. Hillstream cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, and risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time by other reports the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s analysis only on their stated date, and Hillstream undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

