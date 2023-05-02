Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Presentations at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies®, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced that three abstracts were selected for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting being held from May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.



“We look forward to presenting results from several of our preclinical studies at ASGCT later this month, which highlight the growing breadth and depth of our editing capabilities, spanning knockdown+ to novel precision editing,” said John Murphy, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arbor Biotechnologies. “Among our poster presentations, we will be providing early results with our lead product candidate, ABR-001—a novel type V CRISPR Cas, which we are developing for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, or PH. PH is a rare, life-threatening condition that prevents the kidneys from filtering fluids and waste products from the body effectively, often resulting in end-stage renal disease. We are highly encouraged by these preclinical results, which demonstrate that in vivo editing of the HAO1 gene with ABR-001 significantly reduced toxic oxalates in a mouse model of PH Type 1. In addition, we look forward to describing our work on engineering a small nuclease to be a highly active enzyme with therapeutic utility, as well as our ongoing efforts to optimize type V nuclease-based RNA-Templated editors.”

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Discovery and Engineering of a Miniature CRISPR-Cas Type V-L System

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 534

Abstract Title: In Vivo Editing of the HAO1 Gene with ABR-001, a Novel Type V CRISPR Cas, Leads to Significant Reduction in Toxic Oxalate in a Mouse Model of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Poster Session Date/Time: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1611

Abstract Title: RNA-Templated Editing Using Type V CRISPR Effectors

Poster Session Date/Time: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1346

All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT’s website.

