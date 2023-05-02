Paltalk, Inc. to Adjust Annual Meeting Start Time by One Hour

JERICHO, NY, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: PALT), a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that, due to a scheduling conflict, the start time of the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjusted from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will still be held virtually by means of a live audio webcast on May 11, 2023.

The close of business on March 27, 2023 will continue to be the record date for the determination of stockholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages all of its stockholders to read the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 14, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”), which is available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at www.paltalk.com.

The Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

ABOUT PALTALK, INC. (Nasdaq: PALT)

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 10 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/.

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878