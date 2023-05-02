Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BEDFORD, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter earnings after markets close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will then host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/ starting approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the site for one year.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Investor Inquiries:

Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837

duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com

Media Inquiries:

Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905

pr@legacyhousingcorp.com



