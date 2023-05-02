Strong Shareholder Support for Barrick at Annual Meeting

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – A significant majority of shares voted at Barrick’s annual meeting today supported the three resolutions put to shareholders.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
D. Mark Bristow1,074,974,15199.48%5,585,5100.52%
Helen Cai1,049,777,73097.15%30,781,9312.85%
Gustavo A. Cisneros936,611,36986.68%143,948,29213.32%
Christopher L. Coleman1,002,380,93992.76%78,178,7227.24%
Isela Costantini1,068,790,36398.91%11,769,2981.09%
J. Michael Evans970,278,80289.79%110,280,85910.21%
Brian L. Greenspun1,050,476,72497.22%30,082,9372.78%
J. Brett Harvey925,858,60085.68%154,701,06114.32%
Anne Kabagambe1,067,501,29198.79%13,058,3701.21%
Andrew J. Quinn1,067,847,10398.82%12,712,5581.18%
Loreto Silva1,069,069,77398.94%11,489,8881.06%
John L. Thornton885,026,94881.90%195,532,71318.10%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
1,030,143,79685.65%172,551,41914.35%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
837,461,29577.53%242,706,95822.47%

