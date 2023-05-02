Strong Shareholder Support for Barrick at Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – A significant majority of shares voted at Barrick’s annual meeting today supported the three resolutions put to shareholders.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld D. Mark Bristow 1,074,974,151 99.48% 5,585,510 0.52% Helen Cai 1,049,777,730 97.15% 30,781,931 2.85% Gustavo A. Cisneros 936,611,369 86.68% 143,948,292 13.32% Christopher L. Coleman 1,002,380,939 92.76% 78,178,722 7.24% Isela Costantini 1,068,790,363 98.91% 11,769,298 1.09% J. Michael Evans 970,278,802 89.79% 110,280,859 10.21% Brian L. Greenspun 1,050,476,724 97.22% 30,082,937 2.78% J. Brett Harvey 925,858,600 85.68% 154,701,061 14.32% Anne Kabagambe 1,067,501,291 98.79% 13,058,370 1.21% Andrew J. Quinn 1,067,847,103 98.82% 12,712,558 1.18% Loreto Silva 1,069,069,773 98.94% 11,489,888 1.06% John L. Thornton 885,026,948 81.90% 195,532,713 18.10%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,030,143,796 85.65% 172,551,419 14.35%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 837,461,295 77.53% 242,706,958 22.47%

