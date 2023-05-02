TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Trial in Progress Poster Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of a Trial in Progress (TIP) poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, being held from May 16-20, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California.



Following the meeting, TScan will host a virtual event on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the presentation and highlights from its ongoing Phase 1 umbrella trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, engineered T cell therapies that target minor histocompatibility antigens HA-1 and HA-2, respectively, to eliminate residual disease after hematopoietic cell transplantation. Details for joining the live event can be found below.

Presentation Details:

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T Cell Therapies that Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Monzr M. Al Maki, M.D.

Poster Board and Abstract Number: 798

Session Title: Wednesday Poster Session

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Details

TScan will host a webcast Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will provide a summary of the ASGCT TIP poster as well as an update on TScan’s Phase 1 umbrella trial. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Registration for the event is available here.

The live webcast may be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available following conclusion of the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Managing Director

617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



