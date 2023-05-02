Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2023, and an increase of $0.02, or 25%, in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per common share.

First Quarter 2023 Performance

  • Earnings per share of $0.47 for the first quarter of 2023, down 15 cents from the year-ago quarter.
  • Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 9.62% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 13.07% for the year-ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $19.94 as of March 31, 2023, up 7.0%, or $1.31, from $18.63 as of March 31, 2022.
  • Net interest margin of 3.91% for first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.02% for the prior quarter and 4.07% for the year-ago quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio of 71.60% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 69.64% for the prior quarter and 65.10% for the year-ago quarter.

Summary financial position at March 31, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022

  • Total assets increased $1.6 million, or 0.3% (1.1% annualized), to $590.9 million at March 31, 2023, from $589.3 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $17.4 million, or 34.6%, to $32.9 million from $50.4 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Total net loans increased $20.4 million, or 4.8% (19.6% annualized), to $440.8 million at March 31, 2023, from $421.4 million at December 31, 2022.
    • Loans secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential properties (“Owner occupied CRE”) were $118.6 million and $111.2 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
    • Loans secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties (“Non-owner occupied CRE”) were $136.0 million and $130.7 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Total deposits increased $5.2 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), to $486.2 million at March 31, 2023, from $481.0 million at December 31, 2022.
    • Ratio of estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits of 20.1% at March 31, 2023, compared to 22.1% at December 31, 2022.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $1.9 million, or 3.5% (14.3% annualized), to $54.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $52.6 million at December 31, 2022.
    • The Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) was 11.25% at March 31, 2023, compared to 11.27% at December 31, 2022. Financial institutions that follow the CBLR guidelines and have a CBLR of greater than 9% meet the well-capitalized regulatory requirement.
    • Accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2023, of $1.6 million or 2.9% of total stockholders’ equity, compared to accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2022, of $2.2 million or 4.0% of total stockholders’ equity.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “Oak Ridge’s operating performance for the quarter was solid considering the current economic conditions and the liquidity concerns in the banking industry. Despite the continued increase in market interest rates during the quarter and concern over bank failures in March, our net interest margin only decreased 9 basis points from year-end to 3.91% at March 31, 2023, net loans were up 4.8% from year-end balances, total deposits increased slightly compared to year-end balances with an estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits ratio of 20.1% at March 31, 2023, our asset quality improved further in the quarter with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to four basis points, and our capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Oak Ridge remains focused on its full client relationships including long-term core deposits and lending solutions and other products and services that solve our customers’ needs. Finally, we are incredibly proud of our team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients during a challenging time for the banking industry.”

The Company also announced a $0.02 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2023. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $5.4 million, unchanged from the same period in 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the annualized net interest margin was 3.91% compared to 4.07% for the same period in 2022, a decrease of sixteen basis points.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $175,000 and $88,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, respectively. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for establishing it allowance for loan loss. As a result of adopting this standard the Company’s retained earnings increased $24,000, the allowance for loan losses decreased $247,000, and the reserves for unfunded commitments increased $223,000. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% and 1.14% on March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries. Nonperforming assets represented 0.04% of total assets on March 31, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $779,000 for the year-ago quarter, an increase of $273,000 or 35.0%. Significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in Income from gain on sales of Small Business Administration loans, gain on sale of investment securities, and other service charges and fees of $202,000, $77,000, and $106,000, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in brokerage commissions on mortgage loans and insurance commissions of $51,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $554,000, or 13.7%, from the year-ago quarter in 2022. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in salaries, employee benefits, professional and advertising, and other expense of $296,000, $62,000, $67,000, and $73,000, respectively. Salaries increased due to an increase of approximately six full-time equivalent employees in 2023, and annual employee merit increases that were effective October 1, 2022. Benefits increased due to the increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees. Professional and advertising and other expense increased due to increased investments in technology systems and related professional services.

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


      
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Audited)     
(Dollars in thousands)     
 2023
  2022
 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$10,218  $12,467 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 22,710   37,889 
Total cash and cash equivalents 32,928   50,356 
Securities available-for-sale 78,029   80,939 
Securities held-to-maturity 11,154   11,161 
Restricted stock, at cost 2,308   2,626 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,779 and     
$4,851 at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 440,848   421,444 
Property and equipment, net 9,032   9,192 
Accrued interest receivable 2,278   1,996 
Bank owned life insurance 6,115   6,095 
Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,672   1,183 
Other assets 5,499   4,289 
Total assets$590,863  $589,281 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities     
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$114,420  $120,263 
Interest-bearing 371,764   360,722 
Total deposits 486,184   480,985 
Short-term FHLB Advances 22,000   30,000 
Long-term borrowings 352   418 
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248   8,248 
Subordinated debentures 9,913   9,903 
Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,672   1,183 
Accrued interest payable 517   226 
Other liabilities 6,480   5,675 
Total liabilities 536,366   536,638 
      
Stockholders’ equity     
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;     
2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding     
at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 26,339   26,207 
Retained earnings 29,725   28,642 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,567)  (2,206)
Total stockholders’ equity 54,497   52,643 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$590,863  $589,281 
      


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.       
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)       
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022       
(Dollars in thousands)       
        
 2023
  2022
 
Interest and dividend income        
Loans and fees on loans$5,916  $5,489 
Interest on deposits in banks 241   27 
Restricted stock dividends 57   18 
Interest on investment securities 839   356 
Total interest and dividend income 7,053   5,890 
        
Interest expense        
Deposits 1,023   257 
Short-term and long-term debt 670   211 
Total interest expense 1,693   468 
Net interest income 5,360   5,422 
        
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  175   88 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,185   5,334 
        
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts 147   136 
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 22   73 
Insurance commissions 97   114 
Gain on sale of investment securities 77   - 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans 232   30 
Debit and credit card interchange income 292   277 
Income from Small Business Investment Company -   69 
Income earned on bank owned life insurance 19   20 
Other service charges and fees 166   60 
Total noninterest income 1,052   779 
        
Noninterest expense        
Salaries 2,312   2,016 
Employee benefits 309   247 
Occupancy 308   295 
Equipment 211   252 
Data and item processing 470   446 
Professional and advertising 357   290 
Stationary and supplies 34   27 
Telecommunications 126   108 
FDIC assessment 74   54 
Other expense 390   302 
Total noninterest expense 4,591   4,037 
Income before income taxes 1,646   2,076 
Income tax expense 365   414 
Net income and income available to common stockholders$1,281  $1,662 
        
Basic income per common share$0.47  $0.62 
Diluted income per common share$0.47  $0.62 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,713,959   2,682,982 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,713,959   2,682,982 

 


              
Selected Financial Data March 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		September 30,
2022		June 30,
2022		March 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Return on average common stockholders' equity1 9.62%12.98%12.35%13.52%13.07%15.70%
Tangible book value per share $19.94 $19.48 $18.67 $18.77 $18.63 $19.20 
Return on average assets1 0.88%1.18%1.08%1.11%1.14%1.36%
Net interest margin1 3.91%4.02%4.10%3.66%4.07%3.65%
Efficiency ratio 71.60%69.64%66.76%68.93%65.10%69.73%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04%0.13%0.15%0.14%0.16%0.51%

1Annualized


 


