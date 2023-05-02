GOV Announces Platform That Transforms Traditional Methods For Completing Government Applications

Claymont, Delaware, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOV+, a digital solutions company, has officially launched their online platform for innovating the process of submitting, completing, and tracking government applications. The US based company was co-founded by Guy Lelouch and Katie D’Amore and aims to simplify lives and resolve issues stemming from outdated procedures.

GOV+ uses patented autofill technology, an easy to use interface, and centralized products to bring efficiency and convenience for any user. The website is designed to assist customers with filling applications, but also storing their information so future forms can be automatically filled. This saves time, money, and transforms the process into a positive experience.

The company offers six different services that ease the burden of government applications. Forms for passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates, address changes, airport check in, and Employer Identification Numbers can be found on the GOV+ website. Further, the company will unveil an additional nine more products this year to facilitate the lives of its customers.

GOV+ differentiates itself from competitors by providing the most beneficial features possible. while a user dashboard presents recently initiated applications. The website offers distinct services such as an online notary to certify documents without a trip to a local office, online passport photos, expert reviews from GOV+ staff to ensure accuracy.

In the next coming months, GOV+ will release additional features to completely remove the burden of government applications and documents. The highly anticipated new features include a family dashboard, cloud storage to share documents easily and securely, and Auto-renewal of expired documents ensuring that clients’ documents are always up to date. Further, GOV+ offers document protection with lost or damaged documents automatically replaced. These helpful additions lower the cost of errors and delays, increasing both convenience and confidence for their customers.

GOV+ was founded because CEO Guy Lelouch experienced the frustration of filling out government forms and adhering to their strict guidelines. He didn’t understand why the process was made so difficult if the public needed to complete it so often. Therefore, Guy and his business partner sought to develop the most simple and efficient tools for completing applications while receiving high-quality customer service.

The company was also built on a foundation of protecting customers and their data, especially since GOV+ deals with sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII). GOV+ combats any foreseeable privacy issues by implementing a fully developed security plan. They use 256-bit encryption, qualified security staff, multi-factor authentication, malware protection, and other protocols.

GOV+ further delivers on their oath to high-quality customer service by offering three channels for customers to contact when they have a problem. The company can be reached via email, 24/7 chat, or at a mobile line open 9am to 6pm EST which is fast compared to its government counterparts. GOV+ also provides customized packets that contain any necessary material for completing and submitting an application. These packages are delivered to a customer’s door and always come with live updates.

The company is committed to continually distinguishing itself from their competitors through top-notch services and providing a government application experience that all citizens deserve . Lelouch and D’Amore have achieved great success considering how recently GOV+ was founded.





Media Contact

Name: Guy Lelouch

Email: guy@govplus.com







