PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE & PRICING PLAN FOR STATE OF THE ART SPORTSPARK COMPLEX

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation's President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced revised pricing plans for the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex that reflect RIOC's commitment to ensuring all island residents and visitors can enjoy what this remarkable, newly renovated facility has to offer. The facility's grand re-opening is now scheduled for May 19, 2023.

“We heard you loud and clear when it came to pricing our Sportspark memberships, and we’ve come up with a plan that we feel puts affordability and access first for island residents,” said Shelton J. Haynes, President and CEO of RIOC. “Ultimately, what we at RIOC want most is for everyone to be able to enjoy the incredible $12 million renovation that, when finally open to the public, will blow people away. I look at the before and after photos of the pool, the basketball courts, the locker rooms, and I can’t believe it’s the same building. The transformation is truly stunning, and I’m excited for people to finally see the finished product starting at our grand re-opening on May 19th. Sportspark is going to quickly reestablish itself as a central hub for island activity, a perfect place to work out and have fun, and a destination for people to explore and enjoy from all corners of the city.”

Senator Liz Krueger commented, "I am very pleased to see that RIOC has listened to the voices of community members and has proposed Sportspark rates that are affordable and will ensure that Sportpark remains widely available for Roosevelt Islanders to enjoy.”

Resident Adult Memberships (island residents ages 18+) will now be $30-per-month and come with total access to the complex’s full complement of amenities, including the swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center, recreation room, and locker rooms. Non-resident Adult Memberships will be $70-per-month and come with the same access to the Complex’s full amenities.

The Seniors (ages 65+) and Disabled membership rate is now set at $25-per-month and comes with complete access to the complex’s amenities. For Teens (ages 13-17), pricing is set at $15-per-month. Teens ages 15-17 will have complete access to the facility, while teens ages 13 and 14 will have access to everything except the fitness center and studio. To qualify, Teens must sign-up for their memberships in-person accompanied by a parent or guardian, and Seniors must provide proof of identity and age.

Child Memberships (ages 12 and under) for Sportspark will be free of charge and must be added to an existing Adult or Senior Membership plan. While in Sportspark, Child Members must always be accompanied by adults and are restricted from using the fitness center and studio for safety purposes.

For those looking to experience all that Sportspark has to offer sporadically without a membership, daily rates for adults (ages 18+) are set at $15, while the children’s (ages 17 and under) daily rate will be $10. (Parents or guardians must be present to sign a waiver for child drop-in members).

"The Sportspark is a hub for our community and I look forward to the reopening for all Roosevelt Islanders to benefit from healthy fitness and sports activities. I am pleased to see that the new fee structure we fought for is more affordable and more equitable for residents," stated Assembly Member Seawright.

Council Member Julie Menin added, “Roosevelt Islanders deserve a central hub of wellness and fitness that is affordable and RIOC’s adjusted pricing fees for the newly-renovated Sportspark are much more reasonable. Burdensome fees should not be a deterrent from recreation and I appreciate that RIOC has listened to the advocacy of Roosevelt Islanders and elected officials to make changes to the fee structure. I look forward to the reopening of the facility.”

RIOC will begin offering tours of the facility on May 19th every half hour from 2pm to 7pm. RIOC will also offer tours every half hour on Saturday May 20th and Sunday May 21st from 10am to 3pm. After opening weekend, tours will be regularly offered every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30am-9:30am, 12pm-2pm, 5pm-7pm. You can schedule your tours now by visiting our link: https://calendly.com/sportsparkri/sportspark-tour

Major improvements to the facility include:

A state-of-the-art fitness center;

A new pool & and elevated amenities;

Upgraded HVAC & Lighting;

Installation of energy-efficient systems;

A reimagined gymnasium;

A recreational game room;

Brand-new locker rooms;

Brand-new single & family restrooms;

Brand-new showers;

A fitness studio;

Event function space;

Renovated common areas;

A reception check-in system; and

Resurfacing of the building’s façade.

Hours & Operation:

Monday – Friday Saturday – Sunday 7 am – 8 pm 9 am – 5 pm

Membership & Pricing:

Membership rates for the use of the facility will include access to the following amenities: swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center, fitness studio, and recreational room.

(a) To qualify, Resident Adults must submit proof of identity/age AND Roosevelt Island residency:

- Proof of identity: State license or photo ID with name matching the proof of residency.

- Proof of residency: Lease, Rent Bill, or Utility Bill with a Roosevelt Island address and name matching the proof of identity. (Proof must be date within 3 months of submission)

(b) To qualify, Seniors/Disabled must present either:

Proof of age over 65: State license or any photo ID with date of birth displayed.



Or

New York City Department of Transportation Parking Permit for People with Disabilities (PPPD)

MTA Access-A-Ride ID Card

MTA Reduced Fare ID Card

New York State Parks Individual Access Pass

Certification from the New York State Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped that the applicant has a central visual acuity of 20/200 or less or limitation in the field of vision such that the widest diameter of the visual field subtends an angle no greater than twenty degrees in the better eye with the use of a correcting lens.

Certification from the United States Veterans Administration or the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs that the applicant is a veteran of the wars of the United States with a 40% or greater service connected disability as certified by the United States Veterans Administration, or who has at any time been awarded by the Federal government an allowance towards the purchase of an automobile or who is eligible for such an award.

Certification from the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities that the applicant is eligible to receive services from a program they license, operate, certify or fund.

Certification from the New York State Office of Mental Health that the applicant is receiving services from a program they license, operate, certify or fund.

(c) Teens must sign up for a membership in person and be accompanied by a parent or guardian at time of sign-up. Parent or guardian must co-sign all membership documents.



(d) Child Add On: Access limited to Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, and Recreational Room with parental supervision at all times. Must be linked with a valid Adult or Senior Membership. Registration must be completed in person. Free for children 12 and under.

Sportspark Indoor Hourly Permit Rates and Categories

Sportspark will be available for permitted groups on July 1st, 2023. The bulk application period will be announced at a later date. Learn more about permits, here.

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

