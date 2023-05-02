Fruits and Berries Market Flourishes at 6.2% CAGR, Driven by Health Consciousness, Rising Incomes, and Organic Food Trends - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has published a new report on the global fruits and berries market, offering valuable insights and data for industry professionals. Trial access to market data is now available on the IndexBox platform, allowing interested parties to explore the report in greater depth https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-fruits-and-berries-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



The report provides a detailed forecast for the fruits and berries market, projecting growth until 2030. According to the report, the market is expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% over the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include increasing demand for healthy and natural foods, as well as growing consumer interest in exotic and specialty fruits.

Key growth drivers in the fruits and berries market include the rising popularity of plant-based diets, which are often centered around fruits and berries. However, the market also faces challenges related to weather variability, as well as supply chain disruptions.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting demand for fruits and berries, including changing consumer preferences and the impact of food safety regulations. Major consuming industries in the fruits and berries market include the food and beverage industry, as well as the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, focusing on the key fruits and berries by type, the leading countries in production and consumption, and the major end users of these products.

I. Fruits and Berries by Type:

Citrus Fruits : Oranges Lemons Grapefruits Limes Pome Fruits: Apples Pears Stone Fruits: Peaches Nectarines Plums Cherries Apricots Berries : Strawberries Raspberries Blueberries Blackberries Cranberries Tropical Fruits: Bananas Pineapples Mangoes Papayas Avocadoes Melons : Watermelons Cantaloupes Honeydews

II. Countries:

China : The largest producer and consumer of fruits and berries globally, with a dominant position in apples, pears, and citrus fruits. India : A major producer of tropical fruits such as bananas, mangoes, and papayas, and an emerging market for berries. United States : A key player in the production and consumption of berries, citrus fruits, and apples. Brazil : A significant producer of citrus fruits, primarily oranges, and tropical fruits like pineapples and mangoes. European Union: Led by countries like Spain, Italy, and France, the EU is a major producer and consumer of various fruits, including berries, pome fruits, and stone fruits.



III. End Users:

Fresh Fruit Consumption: The largest segment of the market, with consumers opting for fruits as healthy snacks or ingredients in recipes. Food and Beverage Industry: Fruits and berries are utilized as key ingredients in products such as juices, jams, and preserves, as well as in the bakery and confectionery sectors. Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements: The growing demand for natural and organic health products has increased the use of fruits and berries in supplements and functional foods. Cosmetics and Personal Care: Fruits and berries are used as natural sources of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in skincare, haircare, and other personal care products. Foodservice Industry: Restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses incorporate fruits and berries in various dishes and beverages to cater to the growing consumer preference for healthy and natural options.



Key statistics provided in the report include information on market size, market trends, and key players in the industry. The 10 largest manufacturers in the industry include Del Monte Fresh Produce, Dole Food Company, Driscoll's, Chiquita Brands International, and Fresh Del Monte Produce.

