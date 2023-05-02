Allied Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of the holders (the “Unitholders”) of units and special voting units of Allied (collectively, “Units”) held on May 2, 2023 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 85 Unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 121,119,807 Units, representing 86.66% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding Units as at the record date of March 15, 2023.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 21, 2023, were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Matthew Andrade 107,900,126 99.04% 1,048,819 0.96% Kay Brekken 106,637,748 97.88% 2,311,197 2.12% Thomas G. Burns 99,159,123 91.01% 9,789,822 8.99% Hazel Claxton 106,618,814 97.86% 2,330,131 2.14% Lois Cormack 106,615,885 97.86% 2,333,060 2.14% Michael R. Emory 103,840,323 95.31% 5,108,622 4.69% Antonia Rossi 106,628,553 97.87% 2,320,392 2.13% Stephen L. Sender 107,887,087 99.03% 1,061,858 0.97% Jennifer A. Tory 105,597,756 96.92% 3,351,189 3.08% Cecilia C. Williams 107,887,443 99.02% 1,065,302 0.98%





2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of Unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 108,040,589 99.07% 1,013,294 0.93%





3. Conversion to an Open-end Trust

The special resolution approving the conversion of Allied from a “closed-end” to an “open-end” trust was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Unitholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the conversion of Allied to an open-end trust as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 106,598,422 97.84% 2,350,523 2.16%





4. Amendments to the Declaration of Trust

The special resolution authorizing amendments to Allied’s amended and restated declaration of trust was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Unitholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 108,121,774 99.24% 829,441 0.76%





5. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 88,775,791 81.48% 20,173,154 18.52%





ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

