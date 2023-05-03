Drone Camera Market is Predicted to Reach USD 66.2 Billion at a CAGR of 29% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Drone Camera Market ” Research Report: By Type, Applications, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030, the Drone Camera Market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 66.2 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 29% during the assessment timeframe.

Drones are, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), flying mini-robots, or miniature pilotless aircraft, have broken through rigid traditional barriers in various industries. Over the past few years, drones have evolved greatly from entry-level drones used for recreational purposes to high-end drones used to establish and take aerial shots easily. Today, drones with cameras are increasingly used by filmmakers and photographers to shoot videos and photographs.

These compact, lightweight, and reasonably priced drones allow users to locate and capture images. With the help of advanced cameras, drones send users real-time video using a video transmitter. Therefore, innovative UAV technology is extensively used across commercial, industrial, and military sectors for applications ranging from quick deliveries of supplies to scanning an unreachable military base.

Today drones with HD cameras are used in several applications, including aerial photography for journalism & film, express shipping & delivery, gathering information/supplying essentials for disaster management, thermal sensor drones for search & rescue operations, geographic mapping of inaccessible terrain & locations, precision crop monitoring, building safety inspections, unmanned cargo transport, law enforcement & border control surveillance, storm tracking & forecasting hurricanes and tornadoes, and several others.

Among these, military usage of drones has become the largest application area, spanning target decoys, combat missions, research & development, supervision, and more. According to MRFR, military spending will remain the main driver for increased drone uses in the coming years, and these drones will play a causal role in the resolution of future battles, replacing human pilots.

Commercial usage of drones is gaining momentum as multiple industries use drones to execute their daily regular business functions. Although the commercial drone industry is still in its embryonic stage, it has already begun to see major investments from industrial conglomerates, IT consulting & chip companies, and major defense contractors.

Sea-air-integrated drones have far-reaching applications across various marine-based industries. Besides, UAVs would continue to be used in various military operations for their high convenience in reducing losses and enabling the execution of high-profile and time-sensitive missions.

Personal drones are used for film-making, recording, still photography, and gaming by common tech-savvy enthusiasts. However, as the sales of personal drones rise, the safety concerns associated with them among regulators and law enforcement agencies tend to go up for watching potential drone collisions with airplanes and crashes.

Drone Camera Market Key Players

Players leading the global drone camera market include

Aerialtronics DV BV

Canon Inc.

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.

DJI

DST Control

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 66.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 29% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Drone Camera Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-camera-market-10764

Industry Trends

The future of the constantly evolving drone technology is currently undergoing groundbreaking improvements. With seven potential generations, most current technology sits in the fifth and sixth generations. As these technologies evolve, drones will become safer and more dependable. On the other hand, the strict USFAA legislation would hamper subsequent mass adoption.

Rapidly dropping prices of customized commercial drones with new functionality would allow its extensive uses in various niche spaces. Modern drones could soon be adopted in agriculture for doing everyday tasks like fertilizing crops on an automated basis, monitoring traffic events, surveying hard-to-reach places, or even delivering food.

The rising adoption of drone cameras and the increasing awareness of home safety and monitoring solutions drive market growth. Besides, the advents of various innovative drones with 360-degree, 4K cameras offering to capture hands-free and hassle-free recording and directly connect to the app to stitch the recorded footage into a 360-degree format boost the market size. Also, the increased perimeter security needs and the rising trend of smart homes influence market revenues. The market is projected to grow significantly over the next few years.

Drone Camera Market Segments

The report is segmented into types, resolutions, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises SD Cameras and HD Cameras. The resolution segment comprises 12 MP, 12-20 MP, 20-32 MP, 32 MP, and above.

The application segment comprises photography & videography, thermal imaging, surveillance, and others. The end-user segment comprises commercial, military, homeland security, and others. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Drone Camera Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global drone camera market, witnessing the rising adoption of drones in the commercial and military sectors across the region. Besides, advancements in drone and imaging technologies influence the value of the regional market. Favorable government initiatives for regulating the commercial use of drone cameras to enhance safety foster the Drone Camera Market demand.

Additionally, rising investment by the players in upgrading and developing the models of drone cameras boosts the region's market shares. Augmenting adoption of drones in the construction industry for 2D and 3D modeling & mapping, waste reduction, land surveying, and other purposes substantiates the Drone Camera Market size.

Drone Camera Market Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the global drone camera market appears fragmented with various dynamic and diversified international players. Key industry players form a competitive landscape, continually innovating and seeking strategic plans such as M&A activities. Through increasing investments in R&D activities, they strive to develop a portfolio of cost-effective solutions.

For instance, on Apr. 14, 2023, DJI, a leading drone maker, launched a new high-end professional cinema camera drone named Inspire 3 in Shenzhen. Inspire 3 is a cinema camera drone with a Zenmuse X9-8K Air camera, and it will be available by the end of June this year. The Zenmuse X9-8K Air camera offers an 8K video recording and imaging system. The Inspire 3 is an updated version of DJI's cinematic drone series, launched in late 2014 and was refreshed with the Inspire 2 in 2016, offering a 5K camera.

