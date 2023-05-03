Dissociative Identity Disorder Market to Depict 2.1% CAGR From 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global dissociative identity disorder market is estimated to register a revenue CAGR of 2.1%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

The increasing prevalence of dissociative identity disorders will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for specialized care and patient support will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global dissociative identity disorder market.

Dissociative Identity Disorder Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 2.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increased public and professional awareness of dissociative identity disorder and its increasing prevalence will drive the revenue growth of the market. Apart from this, increased research for developing effective treatment options for the disorder and the rising demand for specialized care and support services for patients are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global dissociative identity disorder market from four perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on the drug class, the dissociative identity disorder market is segmented into anti-anxiety, antidepressants, and antipsychotic medications.

Based on the distribution channel, the dissociative identity disorder market is segmented into online, hospital, and retail pharmacies.

Based on the region, the dissociative identity disorder market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drug Class Segmentation

Based on the drug classes, the dissociative identity disorder market is segmented into anti-anxiety, antidepressants, and antipsychotic medications. Among these segments, the antidepressant segment dominates the market because antidepressants help to manage the symptoms associated with dissociative identity disorder effectively.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global dissociative identity disorder market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominates the dissociative identity disorder market with the largest revenue share because of the increased prevalence of mental health disorders, growing public awareness of the disease, the availability of advanced therapies, and state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global dissociative identity disorder market are:

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Lombard Medical Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The market for dissociative identity disorder is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Antidepressants Anti-Anxiety Medications Antipsychotic Medications GLOBAL DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER MARKET TOC

