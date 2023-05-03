Anticholesteremic Agents Market Size to Surpass US$ 17.06 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the anticholesteremic agents market was valued at US$ 12.52 billion in 2022. It is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17.06 billion by 2031. The study examines the drivers and prospects, important strategies, , competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data & forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of high cholesterol levels will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global anticholesteremic agents market.

Anticholesteremic Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 12.52 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 17.06 billion CAGR 3.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high cholesterol levels will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and age-related conditions are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, advances in drug development and delivery methods and increased R&D investment are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global anticholesteremic agents market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on the drug class, the anticholesteremic agents market is segmented into bile acid resins, statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the anticholesteremic agents market is segmented into retail, online, and hospital pharmacies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global anticholesteremic agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the anticholesteremic agents market with the largest revenue share because of an aging population, advances in drug development and delivery technologies, high healthcare spending, and growing awareness of the advantages of maintaining a healthy cholesterol level and the affordability of various treatment options.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global anticholesteremic agents market are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca Plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Kowa Company, Ltd. (Kowa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.)

NewAmsterdam Pharma B.V.

The market for anticholesteremic agents is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D to increase their product portfolio.

Recent Developments:

The Cholesterol Lowering through Bempedoic Acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial's findings were made public by Esperion in March 2023. Compared to the placebo, the research found that NEXLETOL significantly lowered the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15% and also reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%.

Novartis announced in January 2022 that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Leqvio (inclisiran), the only small interfering RNA (siRNA) medication to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) with only two doses annually following an initial dosage and one at three months.

Table of Content

ANTICHOLESTEREMIC AGENTS MARKET TOC

