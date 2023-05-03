Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2023

English Estonian

In Q1 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.9 million euros decreasing 37% year-on-year. The return on equity was 7.3%.

Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 26% compared to Q1 2022 reaching 856 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 27% and reached 857 million euros by the end of Q1. At the end of Q1 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.05 billion euros.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 155 million euros, which is 14% more than a year ago. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 15% reaching 68 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 32 million euros. Subscriptio solutions also showed strong annual growth of 29%, reaching 13 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 20% and reached 21 million. Because of higher interest rates and regulatory changes in Poland, green finance sales decreased by 31% to 20 million euros.

By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 872,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.



Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘Despite high inflation and higher interest rates, consumer spending and credit behaviour have remained surprisingly strong. In the first quarter of 2023 Inbank reported all-time high sales results and the best-ever quarterly income.

While higher interest rates have put pressure on our performance and profitability, Inbank has been winning in the marketplace. Despite a more challenging pricing environment our partners and customers have chosen to trust Inbank and even though we have been pickier about the business we are doing, we continue to grow at high speed.

We are likely to face some economic headwinds during the rest of 2023 of which we are mindful. However, we also know that our business model is resilient and we continue to invest in growing our embedded finance platform and international presence.

At the same time, we continue to see good opportunities for Inbank to grow in our current markets and beyond. To support our ambitions, Inbank’s shareholder meeting elected Erkki Raasuke as a Supervisory Board member and chair of its Audit Committee in March. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, he has held executive positions in several financial institutions such as Swedbank, LHV and Luminor in the Baltics. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Inbank Supervisory Board.’



Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2023 and for Q1

Total assets EUR 1.05 billion

Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 856.3 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 857.0 million

Total equity EUR 104.0 million

Net profit EUR 1.9 million

Return on equity 7.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 3 months 2023 3 months 2022 Interest income based on EIR 20 604 13 821 20 604 13 821 Interest expense -9 379 -2 947 -9 379 -2 947 Net interest income 11 225 10 874 11 225 10 874 Fee and commission income 1 123 705 1 123 705 Fee and commission expenses -1 039 -802 -1 039 -802 Net fee and commission income/expenses 84 -97 84 -97 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value -57 -184 -57 -184 Foreign exchange rate losses 83 -27 83 -27 Net losses from financial items 26 -211 26 -211 Other operating income 8 247 5 897 8 247 5 897 Other operating expenses -6 091 -4 112 -6 091 -4 112 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 13 491 12 351 13 491 12 351 Personnel expenses -4 037 -3 272 -4 037 -3 272 Marketing expenses -798 -563 -798 -563 Administrative expenses -2 407 -1 788 -2 407 -1 788 Depreciations, amortisation -1 394 -1 009 -1 394 -1 009 Total operating expenses -8 636 -6 632 -8 636 -6 632 Profit before profit from associates and impairment

losses on loans 4 855 5 719 4 855 5 719 Share of profit from associates 33 -58 33 -58 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 129 -2 573 -3 129 -2 573 Profit before income tax 1 759 3 088 1 759 3 088 Income tax 92 -147 92 -147 Profit for the period 1 851 2 941 1 851 2 941 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -45 96 -45 96 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 806 3 037 1 806 3 037





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 Assets Due from central banks 107 717 126 990 89 709 Due from credit institutions 5 834 18 345 17 565 Investments in debt securities 23 052 8 415 8 425 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 0 37 0 Loans and advances 794 569 755 100 639 653 Investments in associates 1 098 1 065 716 Assets classified as held for sale 0 0 4 203 Other financial assets 2 512 3 387 3 207 Tangible assets 54 017 48 533 25 982 Right of use assets 22 961 23 247 25 943 Intangible assets 27 270 26 249 23 224 Other assets 7 792 5 961 4 653 Deferred tax assets 3 481 3 166 2 601 Total assets 1 050 303 1 020 495 845 881 Liabilities Customer deposits 857 013 828 894 676 918 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 20 0 184 Other financial liabilities 54 490 55 240 46 203 Current tax liability 47 0 167 Deferred tax liability 106 187 89 Other liabilities 4 089 3 680 3 173 Subordinated debt securities 30 581 30 570 37 041 Total liabilities 946 346 918 571 763 775 Equity Share capital 1 026 1 026 997 Share premium 31 855 31 855 30 436 Statutory reserve 100 100 100 Other reserves 1 529 1 421 1 773 Retained earnings 69 447 67 522 48 800 Total equity 103 957 101 924 82 106 Total liabilities and equity 1 050 303 1 020 495 845 881

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



