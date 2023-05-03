Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2023

| Source: Inbank Inbank

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In Q1 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.9 million euros decreasing 37% year-on-year. The return on equity was 7.3%.

  • Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 26% compared to Q1 2022 reaching 856 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 27% and reached 857 million euros by the end of Q1. At the end of Q1 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.05 billion euros.
  • Gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 155 million euros, which is 14% more than a year ago. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 15% reaching 68 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 32 million euros. Subscriptio solutions also showed strong annual growth of 29%, reaching 13 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 20% and reached 21 million. Because of higher interest rates and regulatory changes in Poland, green finance sales decreased by 31% to 20 million euros.
  • By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 872,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.


Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘Despite high inflation and higher interest rates, consumer spending and credit behaviour have remained surprisingly strong. In the first quarter of 2023 Inbank reported all-time high sales results and the best-ever quarterly income.

While higher interest rates have put pressure on our performance and profitability, Inbank has been winning in the marketplace. Despite a more challenging pricing environment our partners and customers have chosen to trust Inbank and even though we have been pickier about the business we are doing, we continue to grow at high speed.

We are likely to face some economic headwinds during the rest of 2023 of which we are mindful. However, we also know that our business model is resilient and we continue to invest in growing our embedded finance platform and international presence.

At the same time, we continue to see good opportunities for Inbank to grow in our current markets and beyond. To support our ambitions, Inbank’s shareholder meeting elected Erkki Raasuke as a Supervisory Board member and chair of its Audit Committee in March. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, he has held executive positions in several financial institutions such as Swedbank, LHV and Luminor in the Baltics. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Inbank Supervisory Board.’


Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2023 and for Q1

Total assets EUR 1.05 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 856.3 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 857.0 million
Total equity EUR 104.0 million
Net profit EUR 1.9 million
Return on equity 7.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
 Q1 2023Q1 20223 months 20233 months 2022
Interest income based on EIR20 60413 82120 60413 821
Interest expense-9 379-2 947-9 379-2 947
Net interest income11 22510 87411 22510 874
     
Fee and commission income1 1237051 123705
Fee and commission expenses-1 039-802-1 039-802
Net fee and commission income/expenses84-9784-97
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value-57-184-57-184
Foreign exchange rate losses83-2783-27
Net losses from financial items26-21126-211
     
Other operating income8 2475 8978 2475 897
Other operating expenses-6 091-4 112-6 091-4 112
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses13 49112 35113 49112 351
     
Personnel expenses-4 037-3 272-4 037-3 272
Marketing expenses-798-563-798-563
Administrative expenses-2 407-1 788-2 407-1 788
Depreciations, amortisation-1 394-1 009-1 394-1 009
Total operating expenses-8 636-6 632-8 636-6 632
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment
losses on loans		4 8555 7194 8555 719
     
Share of profit from associates33-5833-58
Impairment losses on loans and advances-3 129-2 573-3 129-2 573
Profit before income tax1 7593 0881 7593 088
     
Income tax92-14792-147
Profit for the period1 8512 9411 8512 941
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss   
Currency translation differences-4596-4596
Total comprehensive income for the period1 8063 0371 8063 037


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 
 31.03.202331.12.202231.03.2022
Assets   
Due from central banks107 717126 99089 709
Due from credit institutions5 83418 34517 565
Investments in debt securities23 0528 4158 425
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss0370
Loans and advances 794 569755 100639 653
Investments in associates1 0981 065716
Assets classified as held for sale004 203
Other financial assets2 5123 3873 207
Tangible assets54 01748 53325 982
Right of use assets22 96123 24725 943
Intangible assets27 27026 24923 224
Other assets7 7925 9614 653
Deferred tax assets3 4813 1662 601
Total assets1 050 3031 020 495845 881
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits857 013828 894676 918
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss200184
Other financial liabilities54 49055 24046 203
Current tax liability470167
Deferred tax liability10618789
Other liabilities4 0893 6803 173
Subordinated debt securities30 58130 57037 041
Total liabilities946 346918 571763 775
    
Equity   
Share capital1 0261 026997
Share premium31 85531 85530 436
Statutory reserve100100100
Other reserves1 5291 4211 773
Retained earnings69 44767 52248 800
Total equity103 957101 92482 106
    
Total liabilities and equity1 050 3031 020 495845 881

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Merit Arva
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Attachment


Attachments

Inbank_Interim_Report_2023_Q1