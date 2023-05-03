Aircraft Seating Market to Worth USD 9.25 Billion by 2029 | With a 4.19% CAGR

Pune, India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft seating market size was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2021 and reached USD 6.94 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. Rising passenger aircraft deliveries and the adoption of lightweight materials are expected to propel the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Aircraft Seating Market, 2022-2029.”

The aircraft seating market is a highly competitive industry that is driven by factors such as passenger comfort, airline efficiency, and innovation. With the increasing demand for air travel, airlines are investing heavily in upgrading their seating options to offer a more comfortable and personalized experience for passengers. The market is also experiencing a shift towards lightweight and more eco-friendly materials, as well as advancements in in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity. Overall, the aircraft seating market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by a combination of passenger demand and airline investments in modernization.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd (U.K.)

Aviointeriors S.p.A. (Italy)

Expliseat SAS (France)

Geven S.p.a. (Italy)

HAECO (China)

Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.p.A. (Italy)

JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

Adient Aerospace (U.S.)

Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd (U.K.)

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

STELIA Aerospace (France)

Thompson Aero Seating Limited (U.K.)

Zim Flugsitz GMBH (Germany)

Safran SA (France)

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.19% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.25 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.94 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Aircraft Type

By Class

By Seat Type

By Component

By End-Use

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Seating Market Growth Drivers Rising Passenger Air Traffic to Drive Market Growth Growing Adoption of IFEC Systems Integrated with Seats to Propel Market Growth

Segments



By aircraft type, the market is segmented into commercial, business jets, regional aircraft, and transport aircraft. As per class, it is classified into economy class, premium economy class, business class, and first class. Based on seat type, it is categorized into 9G seats, 16G seats, and 21G seats. By component, it is divided into structure, foams, actuators, electrical fittings, and others. As per end-use, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. This disruption is attributable to the restrictions placed on manufacturing to avoid infection spread. Further, travel and transport restrictions may hinder the availability of raw materials required to produce seating products. However, manufacturers adopt reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production techniques to balance costs and enhance market position.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors



Rising Passenger Air Traffic to Propel Market Progress

Aircraft seating is used in military and commercial aircrafts and is arranged in rows. The rising passenger air traffic is expected to bolster its demand. The rising demand for high-quality seating solutions is expected to enhance the demand for the product. Further, rising loads of air traffic may enhance the adoption of effective seating solutions from consumers. For example, as per Airbus, India shall require nearly 1,750 new cargo and passengers in the coming 20 years to satisfy freight and passenger traffic requirements. Additionally, the rising demand for In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) is expected to drive the aircraft seating market growth.

However, the high costs associated with components and parts of the product may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

Presence of Large Number of Players to Enhance Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the aircraft seating market share due to the presence of a large number of players. The market in North America stood at USD 2.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Further, rising air travel in the region is expected to enhance the market growth.

In Europe, the rising air traffic is expected to bolster the product demand. Further, the presence of several manufacturers such as STELIA Aerospace, Safran SA, Lufthansa Technik, and others is expected to propel the industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, strong investments in the aviation industry from India and China may foster the seating’s adoption. These factors may propel the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Achieve Certifications to Improve Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market achieve certifications to enhance their brand presence. For example, HAECO Cabin Solutions achieved an FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) certification for its Vector Light in April 2021. It is a catalogue that features an extensive range of products with selectable options to offer passengers enhanced convenience. This strategy may allow the players to enhance their operations and global brand presence. Further, companies invest heavily in partnerships, acquisitions, research and development, expansions, and novel product launches to enhance brand image globally.

Key Industry Development



March 2022: Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd declared the extension of hawk aircraft seats by making it available on the Boeing 737 for the first time, doubling Mirus’ potential market capability.

