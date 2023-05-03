More Electric Aircraft Market Size, Growth Rate, Forecast, 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The more electric aircraft market size will witness a notable gain on the back of expanding applications of the electrical system in control surface operations and braking. With a surge in the adoption of flyby wire systems, end-users are poised to seek the aircraft. Industry players will continue to invest in electric components to reduce noise pollution and emissions. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these inputs in an upcoming research report, titled, “More Electric Aircraft Market, 2023-2030.”

The More Electric Aircraft (MEA) market refers to aircraft that use electrical power to drive various systems and components, such as power generation, environmental control, and flight controls, instead of traditional hydraulic and pneumatic systems. MEA is considered a key technology in the aviation industry, as it offers several benefits, such as improved fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and lower emissions.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Platform

By System

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa More Electric Aircraft Market Growth Drivers Rise in adoption of electric components for auxiliary power and other crucial systems in aircraft The use electrical systems have cut down emissions and noise pollution

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the aviation industry. Majority of helicopter manufacturers of both Russia and Ukraine source parts from suppliers in other countries. Textron Inc. announced that it closed its manufacturing facilities in Russia and will no longer do business within the country, which led to a loss of potential customers and revenue for the rotorcraft market in both countries.

Segments-

Fixed-wing Aircraft to Gain Impetus with Investments in Auxiliary Power Supply Systems

In terms of type, the market is segmented into rotary wing, fixed wing, and hybrid. On the basis of platform, the industry is segregated into military and civil. With respect to system, the market is classified into air pressurization and conditioning system, flight control and mission management system, power generation and management system, aircraft configuration and management system and others. From the regional perspective, the market includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The fixed-wing segment will account for a considerable share of the global market on account of investments in auxiliary power supply systems.

Additionally, the military segment is also expected to contribute significantly to the MEA market growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that require high-performance electrical systems.

Drivers and Restraints-

Bullish Demand for Civil More Electric Aircraft to Usher in Innovations

Stakeholders project more electric aircraft market share to gain traction from the expanding footfall of the civil aircraft. The growth is primarily attributed to the rising footprint of the commercial sector for carrying cargo loads and passengers. Industry participants are likely to bank on the increased use of the advanced electrical system in civil aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are likely to explore opportunities from the developments in electric and electronic aircraft technologies. Some of the technological advancements in fault-tolerant architecture and flight control systems will muster up the confidence of leading component manufacturers. However, increased cost of components and devices, along with rigorous government regulations, could dent the growth prospect.

Regional Insights



Major Players Emphasize North America Market to Expand Footprint

Stakeholders envisage the U.S. and Canada as favorable investment hubs, largely due to the presence of leading companies. Furthermore, bullish investments in modern aircraft for commercial and military applications have fostered regional growth. Moreover, investments in research and development activities to minimize carbon footprint will encourage component manufacturers to expand their footfall.

Asia Pacific more electric aircraft market growth will be noticeable during the assessment period, partly due to the expansion of the commercial aviation sector. A surge in air passenger traffic across India and China will add fillip to the regional growth. Besides, the construction of new airports and investments in the modernization of airports will augur well for the industry outlook.

Competitive Landscape-

Stakeholders Prioritize Securing Contracts to Tap into Markets

Leading companies are likely to invest in technological advancements, product rollouts and R&D activities to expand their geographical presence. With soaring investments in innovation and advanced design, stakeholders could inject funds into mergers and acquisitions.

March 2021: Honeywell announced it won a USD 476 million Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract for US Army’s Chinook CH-47F fleet.

