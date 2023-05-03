Comic Book Market to Hit USD 22.37 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.85%

Pune, India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global comic book market size was valued at USD 15.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.05 billion in 2023. The market is projected to touch USD 22.37 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The demand for books with attractive graphics and engaging stories to illustrate the content is has risen steadily in recent years. This factor has boosted the popularity of comic books across the world. Comics help readers improve their creativity, vocabulary, and build a strong value system by delivering a positive message. These books are published in a wide range of genres, such as fantasy, romance, noir, science, and others.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Global Comic Book Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Comic Book Market Report:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC (U.S.)

Dark Horse Media, LLC (U.S.)

Image Comics (U.S.)

DC Entertainment (U.S.)

Archie Comics (U.S.)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan)

Rebellion (U.K)

DMG Entertainment (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.85% 2030 Value Projection USD 22.37 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 15.35 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of Comic Events to Aid Market Growth Adoption of Digital Technology to Fuel Consumption of Comic Content

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/comic-book-market-103903

Segmentation:

Rising Trend of Comic Collection to Boost Demand for Physical Comics

Based on product type, the market is divided into physical comics and digital comics. The physical comics segment is predicted to dominate the comic book market share due to their tactile experience, easy availability, and affordable prices. Another advantage of these comics is that they are extremely popular among comic book collectors as they can invest in them and even sell them for a profit.

Rising Popularity of Comics among Adults to Boost Market Growth

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into kids and adults. The adults segment is anticipated to capture a major market share during the forecast period. Adults with a hobby of reading manga can drastically improve their creativity, helping them boost their mental and physical health. Rising population of adults are turning comic collectors as they read and collect several unique and rare comic magazines and books. They purchase many copies of new books and sell them at a higher price to make profit. This will improve the demand for comics among adults.

Online Platforms to Attract More Customers Due to Their Convenience

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into book stores, comic stores, online stores, and others. The online distribution channel segment is set to capture a sizeable market share during the forecast timeframe.

Various options, such as home delivery and online buying, and online buying & store pickup are becoming quite popular among consumers as they can save a lot of time and energy. These factors are expected to boost the preference for online comic book platforms among customers.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rise In The Adoption Of Books, Mobile Apps, And Comics Propelled Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak played a key role in significantly increasing online activities among the global population. This scenario compelled more people to read books on different online platforms during their leisure time. According to data published by Live Mint in March 2020, the lockdown and movement restrictions imposed by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic forced individuals to stay indoors. This led to a notable rise in the adoption of books, mobile apps, and comics, further enhancing the comic book market growth.

Report Coverage:

The global market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry and highlights key areas, such as end-users, key companies, and top product types. In addition, the report offers valuable inputs about the current market trends and focuses on top industry developments. This report also covers many factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Number of Comic Events and Conventions to Aid Market Growth

Comic events, such as the Comic-Con have positively influenced the sales of comics. For instance, data issued by the San Diego Convention Center in 2021 reveals that more than 150,000 attendees attended the New York Comic-Con event, whereas the Japan Comiket event saw around 111,000 attendees. Events like these will help the comic book market share grow.

However, the growing availability of substitutes, such as audiobooks might hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Due to Expansion of Japanese Anime Industry

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market and is expected to dominate the market in the future as well. Japan’s anime industry is expanding at a considerable pace due to the growing domestic and international readership. For example, in 2018, the Japanese anime market experienced a 15.1% growth rate, according to the Association of Japanese Animation. These aspects will enhance the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships To Fuel Industry Growth

Some of the top market players are focusing on introducing new superhero characters, helping them attract more customers and boost their product sales. It also helps these companies expand their product portfolios and target new fan bases. For example, in August 2022, Marvel introduced a new hero, Anna Ameyama, with a new infinity comic, T.E.S.T. Kitchen. The comic includes a recipe in every issue. These efforts will help the market grow.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Comic Book Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Physical Comic Digital Comic By End-User (Value) Kids Adults By Distribution Channel (Value) Book Stores Comic Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Notable Industry Development:

August 2022: Dark Horse Media extended its partnership with Netflix by continuing to provide a first look of its IP for both films and series. The popularity of comics is rising steadily as Dark Horse comics are being adapted into Netflix series and movies.

