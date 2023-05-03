Specialty Fertilizers Market to Reach USD 39.37 Billion by 2027 | With a 6.8% CAGR

Pune, India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty fertilizers market size is set to gain impetus from the urgent need to support the growth of a wide range of crops and plants by using effective fertilizers. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 24.26 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 39.37 billion in 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 6.8% 2027 Value Projection USD 39.37 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 24.85 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 130 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Method

By Crop Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Specialty Fertilizers Market Growth Drivers Rapidly Rising Global Population to Drive the Growth of the Market Increasing Inclination towards Precision Farming Practices to Boost Growth





Specialty fertilizers are fertilizers that are tailored to meet specific nutrient requirements of crops, soil conditions, or growing conditions. These fertilizers are designed to provide a targeted release of nutrients, improve nutrient availability, and enhance nutrient uptake by plants.

Specialty fertilizers are fertilizers that are formulated to meet specific nutrient requirements of particular crops, soil types, or growth conditions. These fertilizers contain a combination of nutrients that are tailored to the specific needs of plants, and they are often designed to be more efficient and effective than traditional fertilizers.

How is This Report Developed?

We refer to secondary data sources, such as press releases of end-user facilities, investor presentations, annual reports, and industry journals to gather authentic information of the market. Our unique bottom-up approach helps in generating crucial data about the competitive landscape and recent industry developments, such as new product launches, collaborations, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions. We also conduct extensive primary research to collect information about the current trends of the specialty fertilizers industry.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Soil Contamination to Bolster Growth

The global population is surging day by day. It is therefore stressing the food security. Specialty fertilizers are tailor-made, concentrated, and highly efficient. They can easily improve crop yield by offering significant nutrients required by various plants. Apart from that, the surging soil contamination and declining arable land would propel the specialty fertilizers market growth in the upcoming years. However, the expensive nature of customized and micronutrient fertilizers may obstruct the demand for specialized fertilizers.

Segment-

Water-soluble Fertilizers Segment to Lead Fueled by Compatibility with New Technology

Based on the type, the water-soluble fertilizers (WSFs) segment is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the low water requirements and effective usage with modern irrigation technology. The controlled-release fertilizers segment generated 10.34% in terms of the speciality fertilizers market share in 2019.

Regional Insights-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Demand from U.S. & Canada

Geographically, North America held USD 7.56 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position in the near future. The rising need to fulfil the nutritional requirements of plants in Canada and the U.S. would propel the demand for specialty fertilizers in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial specialty fertilizers market share in the years to come. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.36% in the upcoming years. Governments of various countries are offering subsidies to promote the usage of specially formulated fertilizers. Coupled with this, the ongoing development in the agriculture sector, especially in India and China, would augment the demand for these fertilizers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Compete in Global Market

The global market houses several prominent companies that are mainly aiming to compete with their rivals by focusing on the merger and acquisition strategy. A few others are participating in new product development to gain a competitive edge. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : ICL signed an agreement for acquiring Fertiláqua by investing around USD 120 million. It would enhance the company’s customer base and broaden its portfolio of specialty plant nutrition.

: ICL signed an agreement for acquiring Fertiláqua by investing around USD 120 million. It would enhance the company’s customer base and broaden its portfolio of specialty plant nutrition. September 2018: Grupa Azoty purchased COMPO EXPERT. It would help the former to strengthen its position in the field of agricultural solutions for benefitting its customers.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the fertilizers Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Controlled-release Fertilizers Water-soluble Fertilizers Agricultural Micronutrients Customized Fertilizers By Application Method (Value) Soil Foliar Fertigation By Crop Type (Value) Cereals Pulses & Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

