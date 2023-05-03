AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for April 2023

In April 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 478,316 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to April 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.5% to 27,943 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 10.8% to 67,701 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2023 were the following:
|April 2023
|April 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|478,316
|465,945
|2.7%
|Finland-Sweden
|143,002
|174,255
|-17.9%
|Estonia-Finland
|280,806
|249,198
|12.7%
|Estonia-Sweden
|54,508
|42,492
|28.3%
|Cargo Units
|27,943
|33,875
|-17.5%
|Finland-Sweden
|3,174
|6,391
|-50.3%
|Estonia-Finland
|20,256
|23,048
|-12.1%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4,513
|4,436
|1.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|67,701
|61,083
|10.8%
|Finland-Sweden
|5,073
|6,976
|-27.3%
|Estonia-Finland
|60,478
|51,352
|17.8%
|Estonia-Sweden
|2,150
|2,755
|-22.0%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The April Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
