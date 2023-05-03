AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for April 2023

In April 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 478,316 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to April 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.5% to 27,943 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 10.8% to 67,701 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2023 were the following:

 April 2023April 2022Change
Passengers478,316465,9452.7%
Finland-Sweden143,002174,255-17.9%
Estonia-Finland280,806249,19812.7%
Estonia-Sweden54,50842,49228.3%
    
Cargo Units27,94333,875-17.5%
Finland-Sweden3,1746,391-50.3%
Estonia-Finland20,25623,048-12.1%
Estonia-Sweden4,5134,4361.7%
    
Passenger Vehicles67,70161,08310.8%
Finland-Sweden5,0736,976-27.3%
Estonia-Finland60,47851,35217.8%
Estonia-Sweden2,1502,755-22.0%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The April Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

