Block listing Interim Review

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   3 May 2023

1. Name of applicant:   Irish Continental Group plc
2. Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3. Period of return:                             From:  14 October 2022 to 13 April 2023
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,981,845 ICG Units
5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
 

Nil
6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 52,086 ICG Units
7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,929,759 ICG Units


Name of contact: Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   3 May 2023

1. Name of applicant:   Irish Continental Group plc
2. Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3. Period of return:                             From:  14 April 2022 to 13 October 2022
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 5,011,823 ICG Units
5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
 

Nil
6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 29,978 ICG Units
7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,981,845 ICG Units


Name of contact: Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700