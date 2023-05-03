Baltic Horizon Fund is finalising arrangements with investors to subscribe for new bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund is about to sign subscription orders with two investors in connection with Baltic Horizon Fund's private placement of new bonds. The total size of the private placement is planned to be EUR 42,000,000 and the transaction is expected to be closed latest on 8 May 2023. Further information on the terms of the new bonds and the terms of the private placement will be published by Baltic Horizon Fund upon the closing of the transaction.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com