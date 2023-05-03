AUGA group, AB presents new line of more sustainable organic products for consumers

English Lithuanian

The agricultural technology developer and organic food producer AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – “the Group”) are introducing a new line of more sustainable organic consumer products. The products will be available tomorrow in Rimi and coming soon to IKI, Maxima and other stores in Lithuania.

“The Group aims to reduce the environmental impact of the food production chain. First, by reducing climate change emissions from agriculture, which is responsible for the largest share of food-based emissions. That’s why the Group is implementing the sustainable agricultural practices that already exist and developing new unique emission-reducing technologies that the sector lacks. The goal is for consumers to choose products every day that are grown in Lithuania, products that are not only organic but also more environmentally friendly,” says Kęstutis Juščius, the CEO of AUGA group.

The new product line consists of regular everyday products that Lithuanians tend to consume, including milk as well as kefir, curd, sour cream, oatmeal, and eggs. The raw materials for the products are grown and produced naturally in Lithuania by the organic farming companies in the Group. For processing products, the Group uses local companies.

Mr Juščius notes that in producing raw materials, the Group does not just comply with EU standards for organic farming requirements – using no chemical fertilisers or other compounds and ensuring animal welfare – but does much more than the standards require. The group uses agricultural technologies to store organic carbon in the soil and preserve biodiversity. The Group also uses green electricity and operates in synergy between different branches of agriculture to implement circular economy principles.

But beyond those initiatives, the group is also developing technologies currently lacking in the market that could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The AUGA M1 tractor, powered by biomethane and electricity, designed by the Group for professional use, from the first production batch, has already started testing in the Group’s fields. The choice of biomethane as an alternative fuel is not by chance – biomethane is one of the greenest fuel sources. In its production and use cycle, it compensates for more emissions per unit of energy than it produces. One biomethane powered tractor reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 100 tonnes per year compared to diesel powered analogues.

The Group has also started the production of biomethane from agricultural wastes including plant remains and cow manure. These technologies will be implemented on all the Group’s farms and will soon have a significant impact on product emissions.

“Our current technological readiness already allows us to deliver new, more sustainable green products to consumers. The technologies we are developing will reduce emissions step by step and further increase the sustainability of end products in the future. Climate change effects are growing, and we invite all consumers who want to eat food that is not only organic but also environmentally friendly to join our ‘mission no cost to nature’ and help solve this global problem by thinking about the choices we make,” says Mr Juščius.

While organic and sustainable production methods involves higher costs than regular methods, the group aims to make its new products affordable for consumers – close in price to the most popular non-organic brands in the corresponding categories.

The new products’ competitors, Mr Juščius notes, are all the most popular products in the dairy, oatmeal, and egg categories: “We focus on consumers’ basic, everyday choices for different products, aiming to make them common and accessible. This is why our competitors are not just organic products,” says Mr Kęstutis Juščius.

The new products have a distinctive design. The intention is to make them easily recognisable on store shelves and distinguish the new more sustainable line from the Group’s other products: ready-to-eat soups, canned vegetables, and others.

“The new product line's minimalist, dark green packaging not only allows us to stand out on the shelves but also reflects our values and where our efforts are focused. All of the products are marked with the trademark ‘auga mission no cost to nature.’ These words reflect our journey of sustainability and express a promise to consumers that we seek to deliver. The new packaging design also has an integrated QR code leading to a website with more detailed information for consumers about our sustainability practices and product characteristics,” Mr Juščius adds.

