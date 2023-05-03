Australia Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition 2023: Explore Opportunities in Australia and Across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe(Perth , Australia - September 20-21, 2023)

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore Australia's Critical Minerals Strategy & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation As Well As Discover the Potential Of Critical Energy Resources in Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe For Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications And Agritech Industries

Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition is Australia's only event dedicated to critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.

Australia has been blessed with extraordinary reserves of critical minerals and produce around half the world's lithium, is the second-largest producer of cobalt and the fourth-largest producer of rare earths. The Government has plans to grow Australia into a critical minerals powerhouse to support supply chain diversification and security of supply on a global scale.

Up to now, production has been concentrated in a few countries and is subject to disruptive geopolitical & market challenges, while rapidly rising demand could result in shortages. The event looks at key elements to responsible sourcing and processing, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen that plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We anticipate 300 senior-level executives, including over 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, and exhibition floor as well as a 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Ministerial Luncheon, Special Critical Minerals in Defence & Security Industry Breakfast, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join from all over Australia, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Americas to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

  • Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
  • Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
  • Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
  • Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
  • Global
  • Commodity Trends
  • Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
  • Platinum Group Metals Developments
  • Rare Earth Minerals
  • Emerging Metals
  • M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
  • Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
  • Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
  • Renewable Energy Prospects
  • Mining Technology Advancements
  • IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

Speakers

Dr Bronwyn Camac
Acting Director
Geological Survey of South Australia

Peter Nicholson
Senior Advisor Australia and Asia
Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Sam McGahan
Marketing Manager
Australian Vanadium Limited

Alex Dorsch
Managing Director & CEO
Chalice Mining Limited

Andrew Hutchinson
General Manager
Critical Minerals Office

Dan Smart
Director, Project & Structured Finance
Export Finance Australia

Stephen Gauld
Managing Director & CEO
Infinite Green Energy

Ron Mitchell
Chairman
London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee

Miranda Taylor
CEO
National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)

Peter Clifford
Director
Paradigm Fuels

Noel Ong
Managing Director
Samso Capital

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA
Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations
Government of Western Australia

Gavin Lockyer
Managing Director
Arafura Resources Limited

Adam Myers
Partner, Corporate Finance
BDO

David Tasker
Managing Director
Chapter One Advisors

Sarah Sargent
Mineral Investment Specialist
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

Luke Cox
Chief Executive Officer
Green Technology Metals

Phil Hearse
Executive Chairman
International Graphite Ltd

Kylah Morrison
General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia
METS Ignited Australia

Frank van Rooyen
Senior Director - Resources & WA
Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Peter Pham
Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager
Phoenix Capital Group

Henk Ludik
Executive Chairman
Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited

Megan Joyce
Head of Corporate Finance, WA
ANZ

Graeme Testar
Executive Director, Corporate Finance
Argonaut Securities

Sonia Scarselli
Vice President
BHP Xplor

Rob Wilson
Head of Western Australia & Resources
Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
EcoGraf

Michael Brady
Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Colin Locke
Executive Chairman
Krakatoa Resources

Richard Beazley
Non-Executive Chairman
MetalsGrove Mining

George Bauk
Executive Director
PVW Resources

Sam Rodda
Managing Director & CEO
Podium Minerals

Daniel Hynes
Senior Commodity Strategist
ANZ Research

Dr Amanda Murphy
Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals
Austrade

Bart Kolodziejczyk
Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies
Boston Consulting Group

Dr Chris Golding
Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team
Critical Minerals Office

Behyad Jafari
CEO
Electric Vehicle Council

Peter Kasprzak
Director
Hydrogen Society of Australia

Kristie Young
Non-Executive Director
Lithium Australia Ltd - ChemX Materials Ltd - Tesoro Gold Ltd

Mohan Yellishetty
Associate Professor
Monash University

Matt Fifield
Managing Partner
Pacific Road Capital

Robert Gray
Chief Commodities Strategist
Resource Capital Fund

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eubkz8

