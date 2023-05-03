Australia Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition 2023: Explore Opportunities in Australia and Across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe(Perth , Australia - September 20-21, 2023)

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Explore Australia's Critical Minerals Strategy & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation As Well As Discover the Potential Of Critical Energy Resources in Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe For Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications And Agritech Industries
Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition is Australia's only event dedicated to critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.
Australia has been blessed with extraordinary reserves of critical minerals and produce around half the world's lithium, is the second-largest producer of cobalt and the fourth-largest producer of rare earths. The Government has plans to grow Australia into a critical minerals powerhouse to support supply chain diversification and security of supply on a global scale.
Up to now, production has been concentrated in a few countries and is subject to disruptive geopolitical & market challenges, while rapidly rising demand could result in shortages. The event looks at key elements to responsible sourcing and processing, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen that plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We anticipate 300 senior-level executives, including over 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, and exhibition floor as well as a 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Ministerial Luncheon, Special Critical Minerals in Defence & Security Industry Breakfast, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They join from all over Australia, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Americas to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
- Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
- Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
- Global
- Commodity Trends
- Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
- Platinum Group Metals Developments
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Emerging Metals
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
Speakers
Dr Bronwyn Camac
Acting Director
Geological Survey of South Australia
Peter Nicholson
Senior Advisor Australia and Asia
Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Sam McGahan
Marketing Manager
Australian Vanadium Limited
Alex Dorsch
Managing Director & CEO
Chalice Mining Limited
Andrew Hutchinson
General Manager
Critical Minerals Office
Dan Smart
Director, Project & Structured Finance
Export Finance Australia
Stephen Gauld
Managing Director & CEO
Infinite Green Energy
Ron Mitchell
Chairman
London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee
Miranda Taylor
CEO
National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)
Peter Clifford
Director
Paradigm Fuels
Noel Ong
Managing Director
Samso Capital
Hon. Bill Johnston MLA
Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations
Government of Western Australia
Gavin Lockyer
Managing Director
Arafura Resources Limited
Adam Myers
Partner, Corporate Finance
BDO
David Tasker
Managing Director
Chapter One Advisors
Sarah Sargent
Mineral Investment Specialist
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
Luke Cox
Chief Executive Officer
Green Technology Metals
Phil Hearse
Executive Chairman
International Graphite Ltd
Kylah Morrison
General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia
METS Ignited Australia
Frank van Rooyen
Senior Director - Resources & WA
Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility
Peter Pham
Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager
Phoenix Capital Group
Henk Ludik
Executive Chairman
Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited
Megan Joyce
Head of Corporate Finance, WA
ANZ
Graeme Testar
Executive Director, Corporate Finance
Argonaut Securities
Sonia Scarselli
Vice President
BHP Xplor
Rob Wilson
Head of Western Australia & Resources
Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
EcoGraf
Michael Brady
Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers
Colin Locke
Executive Chairman
Krakatoa Resources
Richard Beazley
Non-Executive Chairman
MetalsGrove Mining
George Bauk
Executive Director
PVW Resources
Sam Rodda
Managing Director & CEO
Podium Minerals
Daniel Hynes
Senior Commodity Strategist
ANZ Research
Dr Amanda Murphy
Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals
Austrade
Bart Kolodziejczyk
Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies
Boston Consulting Group
Dr Chris Golding
Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team
Critical Minerals Office
Behyad Jafari
CEO
Electric Vehicle Council
Peter Kasprzak
Director
Hydrogen Society of Australia
Kristie Young
Non-Executive Director
Lithium Australia Ltd - ChemX Materials Ltd - Tesoro Gold Ltd
Mohan Yellishetty
Associate Professor
Monash University
Matt Fifield
Managing Partner
Pacific Road Capital
Robert Gray
Chief Commodities Strategist
Resource Capital Fund
