Anti Crease Agents Market Report: In-Depth Study Segmentation Analysis Till 2030

New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report "Global Anti Crease Agents Market" released by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 782.96 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach over USD 1,235.61 million by 2030. The growth of the textile industry and the fashion industry is driving the demand for anti-crease agents in order to maintain the quality and appearance of clothing and fabrics. As a result, the global anti-crease agents market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, Anti Crease Agents are divided based on the type into N-hydroxy-methyl amide anti creasing agent and epoxy compound anti creasing agent.

In the context of product type, the market is separated dye-bath lubricant and wet processing lubricant.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into personal care and public care

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is projected to register the fastest growing CAGR in the anti crease agents market owing to the adoption of the dynamic fashion trends including crease free fabrics.

Anti crease agents are used for crease prevention for both synthetic and natural fibers and their blends to enhance the look and performance of the finished textiles. In addition, anti crease agents are applied on the materials that are processed at a low liquor ratio machines along with high shear forces to prevent the crease marks and chaffing.

Increasing demand for textiles owing to the developing fashion trends due to the cultural and social changes is boosting the growth of the anti crease agents market. Additionally, technological advancements in the textile industry is also surging the demand for high fashioned clothes which requires anti crease agents on a large scale. Moreover, the growing need for cotton fabric across developing and developed countries is expected to drive the market growth of anti crease agent. For instance, according to an article published in the ScienceDirect, the global production of fiber exceeded 105 million metric tons in 2018 and is expected to boost with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. However, certain anti crease agents cause strong damage to the fabric including formaldehyde release, chlorine absorption, and other deficiencies that damage the quality of textiles that is likely to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, with the increasing concern regarding sustainability, the use of eco-friendly solutions is also on the rise. As a result, the growing demand for the non-formaldehyde-based anti crease agents including polycarboxylic acids is likely to replace conventional formaldehyde-based textile finishing agents.





Global Anti Crease Agents Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the epoxy compound anti creasing agent is projected to offer substantial shares to the global anti crease agent market. Epoxy compound anti creasing agent is used as a crease resisting agent in silk fabrics. Such agents enhance the moisture elasticity of the fabrics and offer other advantages such as non-toxicity, harmless to the human body, and less yellowing effect on the fabrics. Therefore, the rising demand for non-formaldehyde based anti creasing agents is expected to propel the market growth.

Based on Product Type, the dry-bath lubricants segment dominated the anti crease agents market in 2022. These lubricants find a wide range of applications where fabrics are dyed in rope form, ideally in high turbulence machines. As a result, dry-bath lubricants are deployed to reduce the friction between two fabrics or the fabric and machine parts that are most likely to cause creasing.

Based on Application, the personal care segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period. The rising consumption of the anti crease agents by the textile industry is driving the market growth. For instance, according to the report published by Statista, in 2023 the global apparel market generated USD 1.53 trillion and is expected to exceed more than 1.7 trillion in 2023. Therefore, the growing textile industry and changing fashion trends are anticipated to boost the product demand.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the highest market share of the anti crease agents market in 2022. The development of fashion industry in the region due to shifting fashion trends have contributed to the growth of the anti crease agents market. Additionally, the region holds the major share of the world’s clothing exports. For instance, according to International Labor Organization, Asia Pacific produces more than 32 % of clothing exports globally. Therefore, the aforementioned factors accelerated the demand for anti crease agents in the Asia Pacific.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,235.61 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Finotex Chemical Limited, Sarex textile chemicals, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Centro Chino Co., Ltd., ProChem Textile Chemistry Industrial Co., HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, S&D Associates, HONGHAO CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Chemi Plus International Limited and, Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. By Type N-Hydroxy-Methyl Amide Anti Creasing Agent

Epoxy Compound Anti Creasing Agent By Product Type Dye-Bath Lubricant

Wet Processing Lubricant By Application Personal Care (Cosmetics, Personal Hygiene Products, and Skincare Products)

Public Care (Hospital Bed Sheets, Hotel Linens, and Towels) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

List of Major Global Anti Crease Agents Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Finotex Chemical Limited

Sarex textile chemicals

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Centro Chino Co., Ltd.

ProChem Textile Chemistry Industrial Co.

HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Rudolf GmbH

S&D Associates

HONGHAO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Chemi Plus International Limited

Dymatic Chemicals, Inc.

Global Anti Crease Agents Market Segmentation:

By Type N-Hydroxy-Methyl Amide Anti Creasing Agent Epoxy Compound Anti Creasing Agent

By Product Type Dye-Bath Lubricant Wet Processing Lubricant

By Application Personal Care Cosmetics Personal Hygiene Products Skincare Products Public Care Hospital Bed Sheets Hotel Linens Towels



