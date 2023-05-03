Nitrobenzene Market Forecast and Growth Analysis By 2030: A Comprehensive Segmentation Approach

New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the Global Nitrobenzene Market research report published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 10.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 18.19 Billion by 2030.

List of Major Global Nitrobenzene Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Bann Quimica Ltda Aromsyn Co., Ltd. Dow Inc. Merck KGaA Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Panoli Intermediates India Private Limited LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd. Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd.



Request Sample Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673869

Nitrobenzene is a pale yellow, toxic, and water-soluble liquid with molecular formula C 6 H 5 NO 2 . Nitrobenzene is synthesized through two different procedures including the nitration of the benzene ring in the presence of concentrated sulfuric acid and nitric acid and by the electrophilic substitution of a halogen on a benzene ring with the nitro group.

Nitrobenzene is used as an organic solvent to mask unpleasant odors resulting from shoes and paints. In addition, they are primarily used as a precursor for aniline, which is an aromatic compound widely used to manufacture dyes, explosives, plastics, and photographic and rubber chemicals. As a result, all the aforementioned factors are proliferating the demand for nitrobenzene.

Furthermore, the increasing growth of the pharmaceutical industry is boosting the demand of the market. Nitrobenzene is used in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of drugs including analgesic paracetamol or acetaminophen. For instance, according to the report published by Statista, the revenue in the analgesics segment is generated to be USD 33.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow annually by 6.49% by 2027. Hence, the increasing growth of analgesics is expected to drive the demand for nitrobenzene over the forecast period.







Global Nitrobenzene Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Application, in 2022, the aniline segment accounted for the largest market share in nitrobenzene market. Aniline is obtained from nitrobenzene by catalytic hydrogenation reaction and further the aniline produced is widely used in rubber industry for the processing of rubber chemicals and products such as balloons, car tyres, gloves, and others. Additionally, aniline is an organic base toxic aromatic amine, particularly in the manufacture of dyes. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are driving the growth of nitrobenzene market for the production of aniline.

Based on End-Use Industry, the agriculture segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares to the global nitrobenzene market growth during the forecast period. In the agriculture industry, nitrobenzene is used to enhance the plant canopy and induces profuse flowering, thereby, increasing the yield.

Furthermore, nitrobenzene is used for the manufacturing of pesticides including insecticides and fungicides that are used to control weeds, insect infestation, and diseases. As, a result, the growing need for crop protection and higher yield is driving the growth of the nitrobenzene market.

Based on region, in 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in nitrobenzene market due to growing construction and pharmaceutical industries that require nitrobenzene for the production of various drugs and construction materials including adhesives and sealants. For instance, according to the report published by Statista, in 2022, the production volume of nitrobenzene in India amounted to 61.14 thousand metric tons and in 2021, the production volume increased to 76 thousand metric tons. Hence, the increased production of nitrobenzene for the manufacturing of various pharmaceutical and construction applications is proliferating the growth of the market in the region.

Request For Customization/Enquiry @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673869

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 18.19 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.8% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Bann Quimica Ltda, Aromsyn Co., Ltd, Dow Inc., Merck KGaA, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific), TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Panoli Intermediates India Private Limited, LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd., and Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. By Application Flavoring

Perfume Additive

Aniline

Rubber Chemicals

Pesticides

Dyes

Shoe & Floor Polishes

Cosmetics

Leather Dressings

Paint Solvents

Others By End-Use Industry Construction

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Leather

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Highlights

The global nitrobenzene market size is estimated to exceed USD 18.19 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, nitrobenzene is divided based on the application into flavoring, perfume additive, aniline, rubber chemicals, pesticides, dyes, shoe & floor polishes, cosmetics, leather dressings, paint solvents, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into construction, pharmaceutical, automotive, leather, agriculture, food & beverages, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing automotive industry particularly in the U.S. that requires nitrobenzene to manufacture different parts of the vehicle including windows, rear glass panes, and fronts.

Find What You Need With Our Detailed Table Of Contents (TOC) & Summary Of Nitrobenzene Market Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-nitrobenzene-market-statistical-analysis-673869



Recent Developments

In April 2020, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited acquired four South American subsidiaries in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, owned by group companies of Nufarm Limited for increasing the sales network of crop protection products in South America, including Brazil.

In June 2022, Sadhana Nitro Chem announced the commencement of first para-aminophenol (PAP) plant production by carrying hydrogen-based catalytic reduction of nitrobenzene.

Global Nitrobenzene Market Segmentation:



By Application Flavoring Perfume Additive Aniline Rubber Chemicals Pesticides Dyes Shoe & Floor Polishes Cosmetics Leather Dressings Paint Solvents Others

By End Use Industry Construction Pharmaceutical Automotive Leather Agriculture Food & Beverages Others



Discover More With Reports Insights Library Of Others Research Reports:-

1-Chloro-3-nitrobenzene Market Analysis By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2028)

Beverage Flavoring Systems Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

Conductive Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Polyaniline (PANI), Polypyrrole (PPY), Polyphenylene vinylene (PPV), Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT), Polyacetylene, Others), By Application (Anti-staticPackaging &Coatings, Photographic Film, Solar Cell, Display Screen, Polymer Capacitor, LED Lights, Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Size, Share & Trends Analysis,

Synthetic & Bio-based Aniline Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

Specialty polymers market size was worth over 86.8 Billion USD in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 153.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports. Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.