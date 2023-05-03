Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Surpass USD 2,025.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6%

Pune,India, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 428.00 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 515.31 billion in 2023 to USD 2,025.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence using various machines to create intelligent software and hardware which is capable of replicating human behavior. Government initiatives and investments in AI technologies to empower enterprises and end users are expected to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

Google launched Bard which is their newest AI chatbot service powered by the LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). The platform is stilling its testing stage before it can be available for public use.





Request a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





Key Takeaways-

Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 2,025.12 Billion in 2030

In addition to composing short tales, term papers, and music, the tool is also capable of translating, solving arithmetic problems, and building simple programmers.

AI businesses regularly participate in pertinent alliances and collaborations to advance technology.

By reducing the amount of work required for service administration, artificial intelligence also improves customer service.

Artificial Intelligence Market Size in North America was USD 175.96 Billion 2022

"Leading Players Featured in the Report- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.), Salesforce.com, inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), H2O.ai (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)."





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 2,025.12 Billion Base Year 2022 Artificial Intelligence Market Size in 2022 USD 428.00 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Function, Deployment, Industry, Regional













Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





Drivers and Restraints-

Increased Number Of Relevant Partnerships And Collaborations To Drive Market Trajectory

Increased number of relevant partnerships and collaborations are anticipated to drive artificial intelligence market growth. AI companies have been engaging in partnerships and collaborations to gain technological excellence. The key vendors have been aiming to get the best of their concepts and the concepts of the partnered company. In October 2022, Ericsson Canada partnered with Montreal universities using artificial intelligence for improving 5G sustainability. Additionally, key vendors have been acquiring AI-driven startups to expand global presence, enhance marketing strategies, and gain technological expertise.

However, various challenges associated with the all-at-once adoption of AI tools is anticipated to hinder market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Hardware

Software/Platform

Services

By Function

Human Resources

Marketing & Sales

Product/Service Deployment

Service Operation

Risk

Supply-Chain Management

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Automotive

Advertising & Media

Manufacturing

Others





Quick Buy - Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100114





FAQs

How big is the Artificial Intelligence Market?

Artificial Intelligence Market size was USD 428.00 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2,025.12 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Artificial Intelligence Market growing?

The Artificial Intelligence Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Related Reports-

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

5G Infrastructure Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Big Data Technology Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245