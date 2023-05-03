Full Field Digital Mammography Market Set to Surge Past US$ 2.18 Billion and Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 6.2% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for full field digital mammography in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.27 billion, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 2.18 billion by 2031.

The global market for full field digital mammography was analyzed and is expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Full field digital mammography, also known as "digital mammography," is a type of mammography in which the solid-state detectors that convert X-rays into electrical impulses, like those found in digital cameras, are used in place of the screen-film mammography's x-ray film.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/full-field-digital-mammography-market/8805

Full Field Digital Mammography Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.27 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.18 billion CAGR 6.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The growing awareness of breast cancer is driving the market revenue share.

Government initiatives for proper diagnosis and breast cancer treatment drive market demand.

Significant technological advancements such as breast tomosynthesis is boosting revenue growth.

Recent Development in the Global Full Field Digital Mammography Market:

In May 2022, At the SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium 2022, Volpara Health unveiled new solutions for their integrated platform for providing individualized breast care. Mammography quality and reporting, volumetric breast density measurements, and cancer risk assessment are all made possible by Volpara's AI-driven breast software solutions.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for full field digital mammography includes:

Siemens Healthineers AG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/full-field-digital-mammography-market/8805

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global full field digital mammography market revenue is driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, advancements in technology, growing awareness of cancer, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on the product, the 2D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis segment dominates the global full field digital mammography market with the largest revenue share. This significant revenue share is attributed to the lower cost, available insurance and reimbursement policies, and improved and crisp results.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital's segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global full field digital mammography market. This large revenue share is attributed to the quality of breast care services and the use of multidisciplinary high-tech, and patient-centered therapy methods.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market. This significant market revenue is attributed to the rising breast cancer cases, extensive research and development of breast cancer treatments, and improvements in breast imaging technologies.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for full field digital mammography in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FULL FIELD DIGITAL MAMMOGRAPHY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT 2D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis 3D Full Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis GLOBAL FULL FIELD DIGITAL MAMMOGRAPHY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

FULL FIELD DIGITAL MAMMOGRAPHY MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8805

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Self-testing Market by Product (Self-testing Kits, Self-testing Devices), Application (Pregnancy, Blood Glucose Testing), Sample (Urine, Blood), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

AI in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing), Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistants), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Knee Walker Market by Product Type (Economy Knee Walker, Standard Knee Walker), Modality (Folded, Unfolded), Application (Geriatric, Adult) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Lactose Market by Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry), Form (Powder, Granule) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Gaucher & Pompe Diseases Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market by Indication (Gaucher Disease, Pompe Disease), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.