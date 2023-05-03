Vascular Patches Global Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vascular Patches Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the trends in the vascular patch market with data from 2021, estimates from 2022, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2022 to 2027), and regional markets. This report highlights the current and future market potential of vascular patches and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape.

The report covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also offers market projections for 2027 and provides the market shares for key companies.

Vascular patches play an increasingly important role in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases for several reasons, including the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic heart diseases. These factors are anticipated to augment the demand for vascular patches during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older have coronary artery disease (CAD) in 2020. Similarly, 30.3 million adults were diagnosed with heart disease in the U.S. in 2018.



Inorganic strategies among market players are also boosting the vascular patch market. For instance, In 2019, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., a manufacturer of devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases, purchased the CardiCel and VascuCel patch business from Australian biotech company Admedus Ltd. (now known as Anteris Technologies), for $15.5 million. The companies also signed a license agreement for tissue processing technology restricted to the CardioCel and VascuCel lines.



Other factors, such as innovation, technological advances and the launch of novel products from market players, are expected to increase demand for vascular patches during the forecast period. However, during this time, limitations of vascular patches and product recalls may impede market growth. Leaders in the vascular patch market include Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge AB, Baxter, W. L. Gore & Associates, LeMaitre Vascular and Artivion.



The global market for vascular patches was valued at $631.5 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach over $1.0 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing adoption of biological patches, and an increase in the geriatric population. In this report, the global market for vascular patches is segmented based on patch type, application and region.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for vascular patches

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Characterization and quantification of market potential for vascular patches by application, type, and region

Brief description about various processes such as carotid endarterectomy, aortic aneurysms, profundaplasty, surgical patch angioplasty and vascular bypass surgery, and discussion on type and material of vascular patches to be used for the particular process

Discussion on advantages and drawbacks of biological vascular patches and synthetic vascular patches, and their role in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $717.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1012 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally

3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Biological Vascular Patches

3.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and Changing Lifestyles

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Product Recalls

3.2.2 Limitations Associated With Vascular Patches and Their Applications

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Inorganic Strategies Among Market Players

Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Current Market Trends

4.2.1 Currently Available Vascular Patches

4.3 Emerging Technologies

4.3.1 Products in the Pipeline

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario

5.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Asean Countries

5.2 Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Overview

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Covid-19 Crisis

6.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Cardiovascular Diseases

6.1.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Vascular Patch Market

6.1.4 Covid-19 Measures

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Patch Type

7.1 Types of Vascular Patches

7.1.1 Biologic Vascular Patches

7.1.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Applications for Vascular Patches

8.1.1 Carotid Endarterectomy

8.1.2 Aortic Aneurysms

8.1.3 Profundaplasty

8.1.4 Vascular Bypass Surgery

8.1.5 Vascular Repair and Reconstruction

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

10.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.1.5 Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis

11.1.1 Recent Developments in the Market for Vascular Patches

Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Chapter 13 Appendix: Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Artivion Inc.

B. Braun Se

Baxter International Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson Medtech

Labcor Laboratorios Ltda.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Terumo Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6n9vl

