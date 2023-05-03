Hexagon Ragasco’s smart cylinder technology makes summer grilling carefree - Linde launches smart cylinder pilot program in Norway

3 May 2023: Hexagon Ragasco, a business of Hexagon Composites, and Linde, the industrial gases company and the leading LPG marketer in Norway, launched the AGA® smart cylinders as part of a pilot program on 19 April, 2023.

Hexagon Ragasco brings LPG technology to the digital age, with an “Internet of Things” (IoT) offer that enables the connection of Hexagon Ragasco’ s composite cylinders to consumers’ mobile phones – as well as to the IT systems of LPG distributors.

This next generation of cylinders speak to you. They let consumers know exactly how many minutes of cooking time is left and when they will need to refill.

Hexagon Ragasco’s smart composite cylinder technology called Linktra®, also gives the LPG distributor insight into consumer-usage patterns, allowing optimized logistics.

“Our partnership with Linde spans for almost two decades. We are proud to work together to launch this new cylinder generation in the national market and bring a new technology to local users,” said Skjalg S. Stavheim, President, Hexagon Ragasco. “Linde has pioneered the distribution of composite cylinders for LPG in several Nordic countries and has proven an outstanding track record of innovation. As we move forward with this pilot, we are thrilled to continue building on that strong relationship.”

“We are excited to bring the AGA® smart cylinders to our customers through this pilot program. The cylinders will allow users to have full control of the gas level of their cylinder for their domestic or leisure activities.” says Morten Roness, Head of Consumer Sales Norway, Linde “We will also be able to obtain real time data to optimize our logistic operations and product availability.”

The pilot takes place in the city of Oslo and surroundings, and the AGA® smart cylinders are available in selected distribution points and Linde’s AGA® vending machines.

About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

About Hexagon Ragasco AS

At Hexagon Ragasco we are committed to quality, safety and innovation. We are the leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders with an industry-leading safety record of 20+ years and more than 20 million cylinders sold worldwide. Our products bring unique benefits to both LPG marketers and their customers. ​

LPG has a significant role to play as a transitional energy source with the potential to improve air quality and health for billions of people who rely on highly pollutant and toxic fuels as primary energy. We believe in cleaner air and safer LPG for everyone, everywhere.​



Learn more at www.hexagonragasco.com and follow @Hexagon_Ragasco on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.