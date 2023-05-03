Global OLED Market Report 2023: Rising Application of PMOLED Displays in Smart Watches and Music Players Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OLED Market by Product Type (OLED Display, OLED Lighting), Technology (AMOLED, PMOLED), Panel Size, Application, Vertical - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global OLED Market size was estimated at USD 48.39 billion in 2022, USD 54.63 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% to reach USD 136.49 billion by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Consumer and Commercial Products Such as Smartphones, TV, and Signage

Rising Application of PMOLED Displays in Smart Watches and Music Players

Increasing Adoption of Micro-Displays Across Various Verticals

Restraints

High Cost and Short Life Span of Diodes

Opportunities

Rising Adoption for Eco-friendly Lighting Solutions and Green Products

Technological Advancements in OLED Display Technology

Challenges

Availability of Substitutes in Market Such as LED and Quantum Dots

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product Type, the market is studied across OLED Display and OLED Lighting.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across AMOLED and PMOLED. The AMOLED is further studied across FMM RGB and WOLED.

Based on Panel Size, the market is studied across 20-50 Inches, 6-20 Inches, More Than 50 Inches, and Up to 6 Inches.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Automotive Displays, Digital Signage/Large Format Displays, PC Monitors & Laptops, Smart Wearables, Smartphones, Tablets, and Television Sets.

Based on Vertical, the market is studied across Automotive, Consumer, Education, Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise, Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI, Sports & Entertainment, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global OLED Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global OLED Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global OLED Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global OLED Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global OLED Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global OLED Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global OLED Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global OLED Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global OLED Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global OLED Market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $136.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. OLED Market, by Product Type



7. OLED Market, by Technology



8. OLED Market, by Panel Size



9. OLED Market, by Application



10. OLED Market, by Vertical



11. Americas OLED Market



12. Asia-Pacific OLED Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa OLED Market



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Usability Profiles



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands, Inc.

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Emagin Corporation

JOLED Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kopin Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

OLEDWorks LLC

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Truly International Holdings Limited

Universal Display Corporation

Visionox Company

Winstar Display Co., Ltd.

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

