China Cancer Antibodies Market Size Clinical Trials Companies Insight

Delhi, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Cancer Antibodies Market Trends & Clinical Trials Insight 2023 Report Highlights:

China Cancer Antibodies (Monoclonal, Bispecific, Trispecific, Tetraspecific) Market Trends & Sales Insight

Insight on More Than 800 Cancer Antibodies In Clinical Trials In China

Insight on More Than 30 Cancer Antibodies Commercially Approved In China

Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Indication, Location, Companies, Licensee, Mono/Combination Therapy Approach

Clinical Overview & Patent Insight

Brand Name & Approved Orphan Designation information

China Pharmaceutical Sector Regulatory Affairs & Policies Outline

Insight On 50 Companies Involved in Development Of Cancer Antibodies In China

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-china-cancer-antibodies-market-size

China has emerged as one of the predominant clinical research and development epicenter leading the development of cancer antibodies in the global pharmaceutical industry landscape. In order to remain relevant and competent in the industry, Chinese researchers and pharmaceutical companies have tried to encapsulate all developments happening on the global landscape in the regional market as well. This has led to the entry of multispecific antibodies in China’s pipelines at various drug development stages. The Chinese clinical researchers have been meticulously conducting studies and clinical evaluation for different multispecific antibodies in the country, which has led to the development of world-class products that are now competing with multispecific antibodies on the global scale.

Following the success and acceptance of monoclonal antibodies in the international market, researchers took this a step forward and developed multispecific antibodies out of which, many bispecific antibodies have gained regulatory approvals in China as well. Following the same path, Chinese homegrown companies were quick to adapt to these changes and have developed and introduced similar bispecific antibodies in their domestic pipelines. Currently, Akeso, Tasly Biopharmaceuticals, Xuanzhu, YZY Biopharma, Alphamab and Innovent Biologics are some major drug developers in China that have bispecific candidates in their pipelines that are under clinical evaluation.

Tetraspecific antibodies are another kind of multispecific antibody, which are under research and development. China-based Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, and its subsidiary SystImmune based in the US, pioneered the development of tetraspecific antibodies. The companies have four tetraspecific antibodies in early phases of clinical evaluation with one namely GNC-038 progressing into phase II trials for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma. The positive clinical outcome of these 4 candidates have stirred up the development of tetraspecific antibodies globally and many candidates are now in development or under preclinical investigation.

Multispecific antibodies have shown their clinical benefits over the years in different indications and with rising competition in the global market, Chinese pharmaceutical companies have been riding the wave. Many companies have achieved regulatory milestones for their candidates that have demonstrated excellent anti-cancer effects in certain cancer indications. In October 2022, Akeso received the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from China’s drug regulatory authority National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its candidate Ivonescimab (AK112), a bispecific antibody directed towards the PD-1 and VEGF for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who have been resistance to previous treatment with immuno-oncology drugs. Ivonescimab has been developed using Akeso’s proprietary tetrabody technology and is the only drug candidate having the designation for PD-(L)1 resistance lung cancer treatment in China.

Though the country has pioneered the clinical evaluation of tetraspecific antibodies, bispecific antibodies have been dominating the clinical development pipelines in the region. This is understandable because the lack of tetraspecific antibodies in the global pharmaceutical market makes it a risky field to venture and invest in. However, with efforts from Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical and SystImmune, this is expected to change soon. Moreover, with Chinese pharmaceutical companies boasting of their technically advanced proprietary platforms, more of these are anticipated to make use of such platforms to develop additional multispecific antibodies for different indications having different formats.

Though the concept of multispecific antibodies was devised first by the non-Chinese companies, but the researchers and drug developers in China have now commenced the development of these in the domestic market as well. Monoclonal antibodies still dominate the antibodies segment of China, but this is slowly changing as more companies are investing in the development of bispecific antibodies now. Comparable with the international market, the research on trispecific and tetraspecific antibodies has been slow in China; however, Sichuan Baili potentially has the research capabilty to overturn this as it slowly makes progress in clinical trials. Many market drivers are now fueling the market for multispecific antibodies in China in addition to the development and rising competition in the international market. Moreover, with the increasing funding and research, and clinical collaborations taking place in the market, China is anticipated to become the next hotspot for the development of multispecific antibodies in coming years.